Following the successful launch of theatrical exhibition operations in Saudi Arabia, AMC Entertainment will transition from a management and investment role to a pure licensing relationship with Saudi Cinema Company | Business





LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 31, 2023– AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theater operator in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the world, today announced that following of the successful launch of cinema operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), the company has reached an agreement to move from a management and investment role in the Saudi Cinema Company (SCC ) to a pure licensing relationship. Current AMC Cinemas and future SCC-operated locations will retain the AMC Cinemas name and other intellectual properties through a licensing agreement. In 2017, AMC announced that it had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the aim of exploring the possibility of bringing theatrical exhibition to the Kingdom for the first time. since the 1980s. AMC hosted the country’s first film screening on April 18, 2018 in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. It partnered with PIF Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) to form SCC to develop and operate additional locations across the Kingdom. Over the next four years, working with SEVEN, AMC opened 12 more locations with more in the pipeline, guided the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, throughout, hiring and training functions as well as theater management and staff with a view to eventually handing over operations to local management. As part of the deal, SEVEN will buy out AMC’s $30 million investment in SCC. AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said, “When the joint venture was formed, it had two goals. First, to bring cinema to the Saudi people. Second, and equally important, form a theater and business management team so that at some point in the future the business can be run locally in the Kingdom. After more than five years since our first trip to Saudi Arabia and nearly five years since opening our first theater there, that point in the future is now. This announcement and agreement is the next natural step in this process. Aron continued, Over the past five years, we have opened 13 wonderful cinemas, hired and trained so many Saudi nationals, endured a global pandemic and, perhaps most importantly, helped bring movies to the people of Saudi Arabia. By making this transition, we have tremendous confidence in the team running these theaters and the business is taking the next step exactly as we envisioned it when we started. We look forward to continuing our relationship with SCC and the great people at SEVEN as we bring the AMC cinematic experience to Saudi audiences for years to come. About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is the largest motion picture exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe, and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. AMC has driven innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide enhanced food and beverage choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile applications; offering premium large-format experiences and streaming a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com. Category: Company press release Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005291/en/ CONTACT: Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES SAUDI ARABIA NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST KANSAS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOVIES SOURCE: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 01/31/2023 08:00 / DISK: 01/31/2023 08:03 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005291/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/following-the-successful-launch-of-theatrical-exhibition-operations-in-saudi-arabia-amc-entertainment-will-transition/article_bc036df9-91c3-5ad0-b5b3-ac7a5c3b5f02.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos