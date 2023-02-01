Following the successful launch of theatrical exhibition operations in Saudi Arabia, AMC Entertainment will transition from a management and investment role to a pure licensing relationship with Saudi Cinema Company | Business

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 31, 2023–
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theater operator in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the world, today announced that following of the successful launch of cinema operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), the company has reached an agreement to move from a management and investment role in the Saudi Cinema Company (SCC ) to a pure licensing relationship. Current AMC Cinemas and future SCC-operated locations will retain the AMC Cinemas name and other intellectual properties through a licensing agreement.
In 2017, AMC announced that it had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the aim of exploring the possibility of bringing theatrical exhibition to the Kingdom for the first time. since the 1980s. AMC hosted the country’s first film screening on April 18, 2018 in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. It partnered with PIF Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) to form SCC to develop and operate additional locations across the Kingdom.
Over the next four years, working with SEVEN, AMC opened 12 more locations with more in the pipeline, guided the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, throughout, hiring and training functions as well as theater management and staff with a view to eventually handing over operations to local management.
As part of the deal, SEVEN will buy out AMC’s $30 million investment in SCC.
AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said, “When the joint venture was formed, it had two goals. First, to bring cinema to the Saudi people. Second, and equally important, form a theater and business management team so that at some point in the future the business can be run locally in the Kingdom. After more than five years since our first trip to Saudi Arabia and nearly five years since opening our first theater there, that point in the future is now. This announcement and agreement is the next natural step in this process.
Aron continued, Over the past five years, we have opened 13 wonderful cinemas, hired and trained so many Saudi nationals, endured a global pandemic and, perhaps most importantly, helped bring movies to the people of Saudi Arabia. By making this transition, we have tremendous confidence in the team running these theaters and the business is taking the next step exactly as we envisioned it when we started. We look forward to continuing our relationship with SCC and the great people at SEVEN as we bring the AMC cinematic experience to Saudi audiences for years to come.
