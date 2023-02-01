Tim Blake Nelson Talks Hollywood Novel, Coen Brothers and Nora Ephron – Orange County Register

Tim Blake Nelson is no stranger to the world of writing. The actor, known for his roles in films includingSyriana, oh brother, where are you? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, is also an accomplished playwright (Eye of God, Socrates) and screenwriter (Leaves of Grass, Anesthesia).

Nelson turned his talents to fiction with his first novel, City of Blows, published by Los Angeles-based No Name Press. The book follows four men in the entertainment industry, actor/director David Levit, producers Jacob Rosenthal and Brad Shlanksy, and agent Paul Aiello whose lives collide after Jacob hires David to direct a film adaptation. of a critically acclaimed novel. Nelsons’ book garnered strong advance reviews, with Kirkus calling it an ambitious, acerbic and entertaining take on the film industry.

Nelson will launch his novel on February 7 in a conversation with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, at a Book Soup sponsored event at Colburn Schools Zipper Hall. He answered questions about his book via Zoom from New York, where he lives; this conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

Q. You’ve written plays and screenplays before, but this is your first novel. What made you decide to get into fiction?

I’ve been reading a novel since I was about 10 years old. It’s a form I’ve always revered, and I’ve always been curious if I’ve ever matured as a writer to the extent that I’d be able to write one. I got to a point where I was about 56, I’m 58 now where I had a play that was going to be produced, and several scripts that I had written that were waiting to be produced, and I didn’t want to not muddy the waters by starting another scripted narrative and adding it to the mix.

So I decided to try my hand at a novel, without expecting to succeed and finish it. But I got into a rhythm with that, and a narrative started to crystallize, and a plot started to freeze. And I found myself looking forward to getting up every day and working on it.

Q. There have been a lot of novels that focus on Hollywood and the film industry. Are there any that have marked you?

Nathanael Wests The Day of the Locust is the one that really had a big impact on me. John Fante wrote a novel called Ask the Dust which also meant a lot to me. And Matthew Specktor’s American Dream Machine is fantastic. With these books, everyone brings their particular sensitivity, and I think mine is more from the point of view of a practitioner in many different fields. Also, I’m very interested in how business works, because I think to understand America, you really have to understand the economy, because we’re definitely a capitalist society, and things are valued by money they bring in, especially in an industry where the product is so expensive.

It’s always tricky because you have to be incredibly specific in everything you go into in a novel. You want to allow yourself to be abstruse enough to achieve some credibility, but you don’t want to be so abstruse that the reader isn’t let in. I just read this amazing book, Galatea 2.2 by Richard Powers. One of the things I love about him and there’s a British author named Ian McEwan, who is similarly, man, when they get into a subject you really feel like you’re in the hands of ‘an expert. When they write a novel, the research is pretty mind-boggling. So I really wanted that to be how the film industry was approached in City of Blows. But the reader must be able to understand it.

Q. There’s a kind of harshness to the dialogue in City of Blows that reminded me of other LA books, like The Big Sleep. Was it a challenge to write dialogue in the context of a novel rather than in the context of a play or screenplay?

I think the dialogue in a novel shares a lot with the dialogue in a play. And I love writing plays because I can just let the characters go on and on. There are plenty of frantic rants in City of Blows, but much of it is based on countless characters I’ve met in Los Angeles over the years who aren’t shy about imitating art. They have an idea of ​​how they should sound, and how an agent is supposed to behave, how a producer is supposed to behave, how an aspiring actor is supposed to behave, what a smart person looks like. So there’s a self-awareness to the dialogue that’s embraced in City of Blows, because I think a lot of people in Hollywood are performing in their day-to-day lives. I’ve found that the extremes that people go to, especially in LA, which is really about performance and presentation, generally reflect how people aspire to be.

Q. You have acted in many films based on books. Do you find that part of you is more attracted to these roles?

It’s all been a great source: William Faulkner, Cormac McCarthy, even Homer. There’s always a richness in the previous characters because you can mine the source material. This is especially true with Faulkner, because there is so much inner reality in these novels. In the case of As I Lay Dying, it’s more of a cubist look at storytelling because you get it from so many different angles. I had to learn as an actor how to be responsible with the source material. But when you play a role, you have to play the role of the director who makes the film, not the novelist who wrote the book.

Q. Your first film role was in Nora Ephrons This Is My Life, based on Meg Wolitzer’s novel This Is Your Life.

I read the novel, and then I read the complete works of Nora Ephron too. On my first day on set, I had to let Nora know that I had read her work. So I told her this online for breakfast, and she looked at me and nodded and clearly wanted specifics. Eager to prove that I had read every word of his collected works. I said, I especially liked your article on the Pillsbury Bake-Off. And she said, Oh, what didn’t you like about the others?

Q. You studied classics in college. In an interview some time ago, Joel and Ethan Coen said you were the only cast member of O Brother, Where Art Thou? having read the Odyssey. And they wondered if you were reading it in ancient Greek or in English. Would you like to talk about it?

I read it twice, in translation. I was a Latinist; I didn’t do Greek. Joel and Ethan have read it, and I’m sure George [Clooney] and John [Turturro] read it. That’s what’s great about the Coen Brothers. They’re incredibly generous guys, and whenever they have the opportunity to uplift someone else, they do it, even if it means putting themselves down.