Cindy Williams recalled by ‘Happy Days’ stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler: Hollywood mourns an icon

After the sudden passing of Cindy Williams, known for her role as Shirley in the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley”, two of the original series’ biggest stars are remembered not only for the work she they produced together, but also the friendships they developed.

Ron Howard, who originally starred alongside Williams in the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” remembers the actress as having “big sister energy,” despite her love affairs in the film.

“She was 24 and I was 18,” Howard told People magazine. “I had my first kissing scenes with her, but they weren’t very romantic because she knew she had this nervous kid on her hands and she had to take charge of the situation. So she s “It’s like, ‘This is how we kissed.’ for the camera. Here’s what we need to do. She always had a big sister energy around me.”

Howard, 68, had recently reconnected with Williams last year, which only amplified the impact of his loss.

PENNY MARSHALL, STAR OF ‘LAVERNE & SHIRLEY’, DEAD AT 75

“I’m shocked because I haven’t seen her in years and years,” he said.

“We met at an event in Palm Springs [California] last year, and I was so impressed with how his intelligence, his energy and his sense of humor… were always on point. And so it’s really a shock to imagine that that spark is gone,” Howard continued.

“We found ourselves over a period of about five years working together a lot, doing other comedies, doing dramas,” Howard explained of his relationship with Williams. “We had great acting chemistry, but she always treated me like a kid.”

The Williams family shared on Monday that the 75-year-old passed away after a brief illness.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Henry Winkler, 77, shared Howard’s sentiments, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Cindy has been my professional friend and colleague since I met her on the set of Happy Days in 1975. Not once have I Been in her presence when she wasn’t there. Gracious, caring and kind. Cindy’s talent was limitless. There wasn’t a genre she couldn’t conquer. I’m so glad I to have known.”

Following his passing, several other Hollywood stars expressed their sadness for the loss of Williams.

“Laverne & Shirley” co-star Michael McKean paid tribute to Williams on his Twitter, recounting a memory with the actress.

“Cindy walks past me to make her entrance and with a glorious smile says, ‘Show cooking!’. Amen. Thank you, Cindy,” he wrote in part.

“Cindy was AMAZING,” Jamie Lee Curtis captioned a photo of Williams on her Instagram account. “Such a great natural comedian. So open. Such a sad loss.”

Actress Rosario Dawson retweeted a scene from “Laverne & Shirley,” writing, “Singing this song with so much gratitude for you two ladies. Absolute gems. United againRest in Paradise Cindy Williams.” Penny Marshall, who played Laverne on the iconic series, died before Williams in 2018.

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander shared his remorse on Twitter, explaining that while he didn’t know Williams personally, he loved his work.

“I pray that she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her,” he wrote.

Katie Couric also shared her condolences, tweeting “Rest in peace, Cindy Williams” alongside a red heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP