‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case





NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former Dances With Wolves actor who became an alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young Native girls during a two-year period decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press. Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by the name Nathan Chasing Horse, was arrested in the afternoon near the North Las Vegas home he would share with his five wives. SWAT officers were seen outside the two-story house in the evening as detectives searched the property. Known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse earned a reputation among tribes in the United States and Canada as a so-called healer who held healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings. and, according to police, used his position to abuse young Native American girls. His arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation that began after police received a tip in October 2022. According to a 50-page search warrant obtained by AP, Chasing Horse is the leader of a known cult. under the name of The Circle. And it comes as state attorneys general and lawmakers across the United States consider creating specialized units to handle cases involving Indigenous women. In South Dakota, the Attorney General’s Office placed a new emphasis on crimes against Native Americans, including human trafficking and murder. According to the document, Las Vegas police identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating back to the early 2000s in several states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived since. about a decade. There were no attorneys listed on Chasing Horse’s court records who could comment on its behalf Tuesday night. Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation. The story continues According to the warrant, he was banished in 2015 from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, amid human trafficking allegations. Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions, it reads, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and called him Medicine Man or Holy Person. Although the warrant includes details of crimes reported elsewhere, the arrest stems from crimes allegedly committed in Clark County, Nevada. They include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16, and child abuse. Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13, according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s wives is said to have been given to him as a gift when she was 15, while another became a wife after she turned 16. Chasing Horse is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/police-arrest-actor-raid-nevada-022835508.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos