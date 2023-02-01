Entertainment
Hollywood is synonymous with glitz, glamor and gore
Hollywood’s gory, bloody, boring screens
THE Oscars went the way of bras. Not everyone loves them anymore.
Theatres, empty. The projectionists don’t even show up. In some places, the popcorn last popped when Casablanca opened. Glass Onion in the biggest most perfect theater in the city, the Paris, 58th off Fifth had 10 patrons.
The statuette of Russell Crowes may not increase the size of the roles offered but the size of the eggs laid. Why? Because he keeps the thing in his chicken coop.
Our people today? Migrants. Do you think they can’t wait to see movies about artificial intelligence? You think old people rush to see stars they don’t know, can’t pronounce, have unknown backgrounds, and every reel stabs, kills, dismembers? What happened to June, the moon, the spoon and the customers?
Hollywood. Where 22-year-old actresses are considered seniors. Where there’s such jealousy that they stab you in the front. Where vasectomies are sold door to door and that’s what decides what ordinary souls want to see?
The movie colony knows that love between two people is a wonderful life experience, no matter what two good people are. And these are the brains that make movies for ordinary people who plant seeds, own oxen and raise children?
How about what is praised: All is quiet on the Western Front. War. Brutal.
The Banshees of Inisherin. About someone who cut their finger. Triangle of Sadness is a storm, a sinking ship, people screaming. Avatar? Top Gun? And the terrifying creatures The Sea Beast as well as the monster hunters.
Lights, camera, lots in action
FILM producerJulian Schlossberg. Was Walter Reade exec, Movie Talk radio host, movie buyer, Vice President of Paramount. So what about the Oscars?
Adults grew up in a different world. Young people, buyers today, want action films. Nothing to do with adult interests, today’s problems or our pleasures. Teens and 20s want action stuff that we wouldn’t want to see.
Mel Brooks original film The Producers, it played in two theaters. Arrow everywhere. After it became a hit show and after he did Young Frankenstein, he and his movies suddenly came back. Listen, we have to hang on to the ledge. We must. We cannot let go.
Right now, Schlossberg’s new book is Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producers Life. It still holds.
Inside the man
Art thief in the movie Inside, Willem Dafoe breaks into a luxurious downtown apartment. Unable to get out. Everything is locked. Not for hours or days but months. Dafoe says the film doesn’t smell, but he did.
He is a person who interacts with himself. Movies are powerful when they’re not just an exotic idea, but when they inspire a different way of seeing things. They let my hair grow out. Nails grow. Did not wash. Dirty. Every day I got rougher and deeper in character and smell.
Nice. In theaters March 17. The aroma could persist until November.
OUR Father Who Art In Heaven created filmmakers because He had pity on actors. He gave producers mansions, swimming pools, sun, money. The only price they had to pay was to give up their talent.
To quote New Yorkers: Only in Hollywood, kids, only in Hollywood.
