Death of Cindy Williams: Michael McKean and Rosario Dawson pay tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedian and Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams, who died at 75.

The actor, best known for playing Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days spin-off, died Wednesday after a brief illness, his children, Zak and Emily Hudson, announced in a statement shared with The Associated Press on Monday. .

The passing of our lovable and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us an insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed, the statement read. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and our privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and had a brilliant sense of humor and a sparkling wit that everyone loved.

Hours after news of the actors’ deaths was announced, Laverne & Shirley’s last surviving star Michael McKean paid his respects. In a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times on Monday night, McKean said Williams was so talented and so playful.

When she and Penny [Marshall] were cooking there was no one who could touch them, he said. She was a really nice woman with a big heart and I’m very sad that she’s gone.

On social media, McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski, shared a behind-the-scenes memory of his Laverne & Shirley co-star.

Backstage, Season 1: I’m offstage waiting for a cue. The script was tough, so we gave it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy walks past me to make her entrance and with a glorious smile says, “Show’s cookin’!”. Amen. Thank you, Cindy. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 31, 2023

Seinfeld comedian Jason Alexander, Rosario Dawson and Jackie Hoffman also paid tribute to Williams on Twitter.

I didn’t know Cindy Williams, but damn it, I loved her work, especially the crazy joyful fun of watching her in the days of Laverne and Shirley, Alexander tweeted on Monday. I pray that she had a good life and I send my condolences to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams

Dawson retweeted a video for the Laverne & Shirley theme song, which featured Williams and her late co-star Penny Marshall, who died in 2018 at 75.

Singing this song with so much gratitude for you two ladies. Absolute gems. United again, dawson wrote. Rest in paradise Cindy Williams.

Emmy nominated Feud actor Hoffman said her work in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ would serve as a prayer of gratitude to the late Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall.

In a Instagram post shared on Monday, filmmaker Nancy Meyers recalled how Williams helped make the movie Father of the Bride and reflected on the impact of her collaborators.

She changed the course of my life and many others with this idea, Meyers captioned a photo of Williams. And she never took credit for being responsible for it. Quite unusual in Tinseltown.

The Mandalorian actor Ming Na Wen, Pluto TVthem Golden Globe Awards, Ted Allen, Katie Couric ,them National Comedy Center, Perez Hilton and Yvette Nicole Brown also paid tribute to Williams on social media on Monday.

Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I had the chance to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as beautiful as I had always imagined, brown said.

Williams was also known for the television series Happy Days Normal Life and Getting By.

See more Twitter tributes to Williams below.

Rip Cindy Williams – favorite is great iconic film and TV performances – American graffiti the conversation – and Lavern and Shirley – of course – to name a few- —John Cusack (@johncusack) January 31, 2023

RIP CINDY WILLIAMS

SCHLEMIEL & SCHLIMAZEL GOD —Doug Benson (@DougBenson) January 31, 2023

Cindy Williams was one of the first industry figures to cheer me on early in my career at the Groundlings Theatre. She was so adorable. And I loved making her laugh her dirty laugh. RIP Cindy. —Michael McDonald (@mcdonaldcomedy) January 31, 2023

Times Deputy Editor Maane Khachaturian contributed to this report.