Entertainment
Death of Cindy Williams: Michael McKean and Rosario Dawson pay tribute
Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedian and Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams, who died at 75.
The actor, best known for playing Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days spin-off, died Wednesday after a brief illness, his children, Zak and Emily Hudson, announced in a statement shared with The Associated Press on Monday. .
The passing of our lovable and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us an insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed, the statement read. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and our privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and had a brilliant sense of humor and a sparkling wit that everyone loved.
Hours after news of the actors’ deaths was announced, Laverne & Shirley’s last surviving star Michael McKean paid his respects. In a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times on Monday night, McKean said Williams was so talented and so playful.
When she and Penny [Marshall] were cooking there was no one who could touch them, he said. She was a really nice woman with a big heart and I’m very sad that she’s gone.
On social media, McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski, shared a behind-the-scenes memory of his Laverne & Shirley co-star.
Backstage, Season 1: I’m offstage waiting for a cue. The scripts were tough, so we gave 110% and the audience is having a great time, he tweeted. Cindy walks past me to make her entrance and with a glorious smile says, Shows cookin!. Amen. Thank you, Cindy.
Seinfeld comedian Jason Alexander, Rosario Dawson and Jackie Hoffman also paid tribute to Williams on Twitter.
I didn’t know Cindy Williams, but damn it, I loved her work, especially the crazy joyful fun of watching her in the days of Laverne and Shirley, Alexander tweeted on Monday. I pray that she had a good life and I send my condolences to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams
Dawson retweeted a video for the Laverne & Shirley theme song, which featured Williams and her late co-star Penny Marshall, who died in 2018 at 75.
Singing this song with so much gratitude for you two ladies. Absolute gems. United again, dawson wrote. Rest in paradise Cindy Williams.
Emmy nominated Feud actor Hoffman said her work in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ would serve as a prayer of gratitude to the late Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall.
In a Instagram post shared on Monday, filmmaker Nancy Meyers recalled how Williams helped make the movie Father of the Bride and reflected on the impact of her collaborators.
She changed the course of my life and many others with this idea, Meyers captioned a photo of Williams. And she never took credit for being responsible for it. Quite unusual in Tinseltown.
The Mandalorian actor Ming Na Wen, Pluto TVthem Golden Globe Awards, Ted Allen, Katie Couric ,them National Comedy Center, Perez Hilton and Yvette Nicole Brown also paid tribute to Williams on social media on Monday.
Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I had the chance to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as beautiful as I had always imagined, brown said.
Williams was also known for the television series Happy Days Normal Life and Getting By.
See more Twitter tributes to Williams below.
Times Deputy Editor Maane Khachaturian contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2023-01-30/cindy-williams-laverne-shirley-dead-celebrity-reactions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death of Cindy Williams: Michael McKean and Rosario Dawson pay tribute
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka on February 6 to inaugurate the international conference on India Energy Week
- Where will he compete in the near future and his season so far…
- Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse arrested for sexual assault – Deadline
- Global Fashion Collective to Feature Nine Hot Emerging Designers for February 2023 NYFW
- Research vaccine for Marburg virus is safe and immunogenic in humans
- Learn that eating high-fat, high-calorie foods rewires your brain to eat for pleasure and contributes to obesity
- Imran faces indictment in Toshakhana case on February 7
- Hollywood is synonymous with glitz, glamor and gore
- BYU Football publishes first Big 12 schedule
- President Joko Widodo asks the palace not to be connected regarding the affairs of presidential candidates and cawapres before the 2024 elections
- Tech Nation finds a new home as the UK Government signs a tech ecosystem deal with Barclays • TechCrunch