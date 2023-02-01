Samantha Prabhu makes her Bollywood debut with Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to make her mark in Bollywood. The diva will next be seen in Raj and DK’s (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) Indian installment, Citadel, with Varun Dhawan. And now the filmmakers have finally announced that Samantha has started the project. On Wednesday, Raj & DK took to social media to announce the same. They shared a photo of the actress, in which she looked dapper in a leather jacket paired with black jeans.

Sharing the first look at Samantha, the creators of The Citadel wrote in the caption, “Mission on, we’ve started rolling for the Indian slice of Citadel.”

Shortly after the director duo shared the announcement, fans took to the comments section, saying they can’t wait to see Samantha in her next project.

One fan wrote, “Wow, India’s most anticipated spy series #Citadel can’t wait to watch your journey with this prestigious project. Sam Super is proud of you as always.” Another fan wrote, “Good to see you back doing what you do best Sam! Best wishes for your health. You are truly a fighter. Steps forward!

The official Citadel announcement, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, was written by Sita R. Menon, featuring Raj & DK. According to reports, the production of the show is currently underway in Mumbai and the unit will soon travel to northern India for filming. Moreover, they will also tour in Serbia and South Africa.

