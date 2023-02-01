



The Romantics Trailer: Bollywood's Invisible Man Aditya Chopra Finally Speaks, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Talk Yash Chopra The Romantics: The Documentary Series trailer will feature actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar and many more. The Romantics will stream on Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its four-part docu-series, The Romantics Wednesday. The series is said to be a celebration of the films of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. Directed by Indian Matchmaking celebrity Smriti Mundhra, the series will premiere on Netflix on February 14.

The trailer offers a look at three generations of actors Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, among others, talking about the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The trailer begins with Salim Khan and Ranbir Kapoor expressing their hatred towards the word Bollywood. We are teased with the appearance of stars like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more, who worked and thrived in their career working with Yash's production Raj Films. Speaking of Yash Chopra, Karan Johar says in the trailer, I would watch all those beautiful movies, but it was Yash Chopra's cinema that caught my eye. Big B described him as a young filmmaker wanting to make different films. During his life, Yash Chopra made romantic and social dramas and action films. Rani Mukerji also said that it was Yash Chopra who believed in her when she said she wanted to represent the modern Indian woman. Ranveer Singh revealed that it was YRF who promised to cast him after watching his audition when no one else was ready to cast him. Later in the trailer, all the actors are surprised when they are told that Yash Chopras' son, Aditya Chopra, is going to give an interview. Aditya Chopra always stays out of the public eye and as Madhuri Dixit says, he is very private, he hates going out. But we hear it, though we don't see it again, nothing fascinated me more than Hindi movies. A voice, which is probably that of the filmmaker, is also heard sharing, Yashji once told me, this is who we are, and this is what we are here to do. From the trailer, it's obvious that every Bollywood movie fan is going to be in for a treat with The Romantics as it gives a glimpse into the mind of the man behind several Hindi cinema hits.

