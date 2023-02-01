Entertainment
Hollywood plans to use AI to make Tom Hanks look younger in Movie Here
Not to be outdone in the hunt for trends, Hollywood is scrambling after the promise of artificial intelligence. In this case, a movie is banking on the promise of AI-powered deepfake technology.
In a Tuesday ReleaseAI-centric VFX company Metaphysic said it is teaming up with production company Miramax for the upcoming film here, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Metaphysic said it uses its AI tool to perform hyper-realistic AI-generated face replacements and de-aging into the very fabric of its storytelling.
Most of the biggest names behind the 1994 feel-good movie Forrest Gump reunite for this next movie, though it gets even weirder if you know how surreal the source material is. here was a 6-page comic strip published in 1989 which author Richard McGuire later adapted into a 300 page graphic novel in 2010. The book focuses on a single corner of a room in any home, and its panels detail that same space billions of years ago as well as thousands of years in the future. The panels are not shown in chronological order and the characters are just simple snapshots in time.
Metaphysics’ greatest claims to fame have been celebrity deepfakes, such as with actor Miles Fisher who Deepfake Tom Cruise on TikTok using technology. The company’s live tool was also used to deepfake Simon Cowell, Terry Crews and Howie Mandel sing an opera on stage during a 2022 episode of America’s Got Talent. According to the release, the company is using some of this technology to create hyper-realistic AI-generated face replacements and aging in the movie.
There’s no hyperreal AI replacement, but this face-swapping deepfake technology will be used on actors in real-time at 30 frames per second. Although the company claimed that it doesn’t require any additional VFX work, that in itself is a highly implausible claim, and it seems rather counterintuitive since no one will be watching a real-time rendition of here anyway. The film’s visual effects supervisor, Kevin Baillie, said the actors could use the technology as a mirror for young people to see how they might appear in the final version.
The actors of here will age repeatedly throughout the film. Zemeckis is quoted in the release saying they tested all flavors of aging technology and apparently landed on the metaphysical AI-based technology. Martin scorses gangsterpalooza three hour movie 2019 The Irishman used software called Flux to age its multiple septuagenarian and octogenarian actors like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. In an interview with The varietythe film’s visual effects manager said the important thing about this software was that it didn’t add extra animation or keyframes to the actors’ performances.
Hanks is 66, while Wright is 56. Even weirder, Metaphyic is so enthusiastically represented by Creative Artists Agency, a Los Angeles-based talent agency with a very tough track record in backing the biggest tech from the moment. The company has signed on to represent several people deep within the NFT space, including the notorious NFT collector 0xb1 in 2021. The company talked about facilitating partnerships between 0xb1 and blue chip brands looking to enter the NFT space.
Several other celebrities and public figures, from jimmy fallonto Ashton Kutcherto Reese Witherspoon (who is married to a former CAA agent), are all represented by or involved in CAA, and all were big on NFTs when non-fungible tokens were at their peak in 2021.
NFTs have fallen in popularity, and some of these public figures like Fallon were prosecuted for supporting them before their price inevitably plummeted, but CAA came out in favor of generative AI. CAA even has an executive whose company title is Director of the Metaverse. Joanna Popper, theCMO, said in the statement that CAA has always been at the forefront of new technological frontiers and we are excited to work with Metaphysic to bring the most exciting opportunities to our customers and the industry.
here is slated for release in 2024.
