how Babylon captures Hollywood in the 1920s

In his latest film, Babylon, director Damien Chazelle presents a very different take on the homeland of the American film industry than in his 2016 Oscar-winning film, La La Land.

Instead of a romantic and melancholic homage to the dream of Hollywood stardom and success, Babylon reveals the nightmarish underside of the dream factory of the 1920s. of movie celebrities struggling against the backdrop of social, cultural and technological change in the new modern America of the 20th century, the film has both relevance and resonance today.

Hollywood in the Roaring Twenties

The Roaring Twenties, an era of wealth and consumerism, cultural ferment and innovation, put Hollywood on the map. The cinema has become an economic power. With the financial center in New York and the production center in California, the industry has consolidated from many small companies to eight large companies, such as Warner Brothers, Paramount and Twentieth Century-Fox. The major studios achieved near-monopoly control, extending from production to distribution to exhibition, and produced thousands of films for ever-growing audiences at home and abroad.

Chazelle is right about the history of Hollywood during that watershed decade. The development of the star system, which has produced and sold the films as star vehicles and created celebrity icons with millions of fans, is shown from the start, with an over-the-top party that is both lavishly ostentatious and garishly outrageous. . At the party, we meet Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a young starlet about to take her big break, and established star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), two characters loosely based on the tragic lives of Clara Bow and John Gilbert. .



Drugs, alcohol and sexual debauchery are at the rendezvous of the party and lead to the death of a young actress, a drama that recalls the Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle scandal of 1921. At the time an incredibly popular and highly paid comedy star, Arbuckle was charged with rape and tried for manslaughter in the death of Virginia Rappe. Although he was ultimately exonerated, the scandal ended Arbuckles’ career and exposed the sordid behind-the-scenes reality of what would come to be called Hollywood Babylon.



Morality and scandal in Hollywood

The Arbuckle scandal and others that followed caused public outcry and political calls for a moral makeover in Hollywood. Studios inserted morality clauses into employee contracts, allowing studios to fire an employee for social or sexual impropriety or causing public outrage.

They formed a trade association, the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, and hired Will Hays, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, to lead it. Promising to clean up the movies, Hays promoted a list of Don’ts and be careful then the 1930 production code (informally known as the Hays Code), to keep clerical profanity, nudity, sex, and ridicule from appearing on screen.

This crackdown on film content was part of a larger conservative backlash as the United States entered the modern age. In 1920, most Americans lived in cities. Consumer culture and popular culture were flourishing. Women had the right to vote. And European immigration and African-American migration had made a more multicultural America evident. Many Americans feared and resisted these changes, and they sought to restore cultural homogeneity and control, including over the film industry.





From silence to sound

These culture wars deeply mirror our current wars, in which social groups in this case, conservative and liberal Americans compete and clash over which values ​​and beliefs will dominate the culture.

But the plot of Babylons instead focuses on the motion picture industry’s transition from silent to sound film and how that change impacted the stars of the silent era. Chazelle accurately introduces sound by starring Al Jolson in the 1927 film The jazz singer. The overwhelmingly enthusiastic public reception for the film shattered the confident assumption of those who thought the sound would be a passing fad.

Industry turned to new technology, at great expense, and just before the Great Depression hit. Investments in microphones, soundproofing studios and cabling for movie theaters and the hiring of new technicians and scriptwriters continued. Actors without the right voice, accent, or diction didn’t make the cut. Chazelle covers this story well with a mix of humor, showing the difficulties of filming on the new sound stages, and the heartbreak, as the careers of the main characters, Robbies LaRoy and Pitts Conrad, crash and burn.

From rags to riches

The other characters in Babylon represent significant aspects of 1920s films. Manny Torres’ (Diego Calva) rise from studio gofer to producer speaks to the opportunities presented to Latino filmmakers, such as Ren Cardona, and that rags to the wealth could still happen in the age of the studio. Ruth Adler (Olivia Hamilton), a director inspired by trailblazing Dorothy Arzner, alludes to the importance of women as writers, editors and directors in early Hollywood.

Chazelle also points to the vital role that gossip columnists have played in publicizing Hollywood, its movies, its stars, and its fantasies. Elinor St John (Jean Smart) unsentimentally accepts being called a cockroach. Although her character’s actual inspiration, British novelist Elinor Glyn, would have disagreed, the gossip has fed on the crumbs of the industry and survived even the most famous stars.

Two additional characters mean a lot to the film and its larger historical significance. An African-American jazz musician, Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) and Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) pay tribute to Louis Armstrong and Anna Mae Wong. The studios’ blatant treatment of characters in the film Palmer must perform in blackface and Lady Zhu cannot be cast as an actress exposes the racism and sexism that has dominated Hollywood for most of its history.

Under pressure from within and without, the industry is beginning to change. However, these small steps have infuriated today’s cultural conservatives. For example, the casting of Halle Bailey, an African-American actress-singer in the live-action The Little Mermaid coming out this year, catalyzed a storm of racist reaction. As it was 100 years ago, Hollywood is once again at the center of America’s culture wars.