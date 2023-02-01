



Pathaan, the latest film by the so-called and titled Shahrukh Khan, has just been released. Bollywood’s greatest hopes rested on Pathaan when he came out to much fanfare. To build hype for Pathaan, Shahrukh Khan’s big-money exit after a long, massive gap Public relations machines was established. Media-coordinated events aimed to create excitement among the public. Unfortunately, despite the inflated numbers that Shahrukh and his team are trying to show, the result has not been what they expected. The same Bollywood hate saga There has been no end to Hindu hatred of Bollywood aka Urdu. If you remember, let’s draw some parallels! In 2004 they released a film on the same subject which portrayed former Indian Army personnel in a negative light… any guesses? The movie was Main Hoon Na, and it’s amazing that there hasn’t been one iota of change within the Bollywood tribe for almost two decades. In Pathaan, one can clearly see the hatred and biased perspectives that are displayed. There is a flaw in the film’s premise, which encourages hatred towards our own Braveheart officers and intelligence personnel. This film is a sham in its entirety with its premise, in that the India shown exists only in their vicious minds. The fact that this shows that India does not care about its intelligence officers, that terrorist attacks are not carried out by jihadists but by disgruntled R&AW officers who harbor hatred for India because they have been let down by the system, is far from reality. When Afghanistan is portrayed as a just, loving and compassionate society, the absurdity continues. Afghanistan is known worldwide for its oppression, barbarism, mania and cruelty towards women, so how about having a Besharam Rank in Afghanistan? Maybe then Bollywood libtards will realize what love and compassion really are. Again, the limited brain size of these arrogant and self-proclaimed actors is on display when Pakistan is presented as a well-meaning nation to India. Therefore, claiming that ISI officers are essential to save India from terrorist attacks and that if the Pakistani establishment learns of the existence of biological warfare against India, they will hang those responsible, it is pure bigotry. What a surprise! Let’s forget the attacks of 26/11, the explosions in Rajasthan and the attack against the Parliament… because all that was only fiction! Right?? The military and people losing their lives are a big joke to these obnoxious actors and filmmakers. Trying to portray Pakistan as a country opposed to terrorism is nothing but a white lie. Pakistan is a major terrorist state that feeds only on anti-Indian and mainly anti-Hindu hatred. To top it off, the film Pathaan depicts Indian secret agents falling in love with their ISI counterparts and even turning against allies like the Russians in return. Conclusion Analyzing Pathaan impartially, one can conclude that it is a propaganda film in its own right. Our filmmakers attempt to portray our rowdy, fascist Muslim neighbors in a positive light, when the reality is the exact opposite. The actors, filmmakers and their PR agencies touted the film as a smash hit, but it was a blatant lie. Reserved seats in various theaters, nationwide, can give people a sense of reality. Although the movie was released over the long weekend, despite everything the Urduwood gang tried to portray, the reality was far different than expected. There is no doubt that Pathaan is a failure, and no matter what the hype generators or bots say, Hindus have woken up and these actors better embrace this reality. https://youtu.be/YSr_Atcpvu0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejaipurdialogues.com/society/pathaan-the-overhyped-bollywood-failure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

