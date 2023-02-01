Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his family gave actor’s wife neither food nor bathroom: lawyer | Bollywood

The lawyer for Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has alleged that the actor and his family members failed to provide “food, bed, bathroom to take a bath” to his client the last week. In a statement, Rizwan Siddiquee said: “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to get my client, Ms. Aaliya Siddiqui, out of the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint for trespassing against her. .Afterwards, through the police, they threatened to arrest her and called her to the police station every day after sunset.” (Also read | Aliya, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, feels trapped in the actor’s house after the FIR against her)

“While I do not want to blame the actions and failings of the police department directly on them, the fact remains that no policeman has ever come forward to protect the rights of my clients, even when their modesty has been insulted. before the police officers. Not only his relationship with Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned in front of the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet, the police officer did not follow up on the matter. the written complaint filed by my client under Article 509 of the CPI,” added the lawyer.

“Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have ensured for the past seven days that no food, bed or bathroom for bathing is given to my client. countless male bodyguards all around my client and installed CCTV cameras in the lobby, where my client is currently staying with her underage children,” he continued.

“To add to all this, they even made sure that I did not get any signature from my client to take proper legal action against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Although he was arrested and threatened at many levels and no police came to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain my client’s signatures for the court cases. As a result, several cases are currently being filed in court,” concluded the lawyer.

Last week, Aaliya claimed she was being harassed at her home after Nawazuddin’s mother filed a property dispute claim against her. Aaliya is currently staying at Andheri house in Nawazuddin. Aliya reportedly returned from Dubai with her children, Yaani and Shora, due to passport issues.