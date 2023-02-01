A tribute to Yash Chopra celebrating Bollywood love and romance





A four-part documentary series paying homage to films by director Yash Chopra and his production company Yash Raj Films was unveiled by Netflix on Tuesday. The 35 renowned voices of the Hindi film industry, including megastars who have worked closely with YRF throughout its existence, will be featured in the star-studded documentary series, which will explore Bollywood history through the lens of influence of YRF in creating Bollywood and its pioneering stars a household name internationally. In the trailer, we got to see Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Rishi Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan share their take on the man. himself and how he changed the definition of Bollywood and cinema for them in general. Featured Video Sharing the trailer on their official page, Netflix India wrote, “To-do list for the day: Find someone who believes in us like he did in them Celebrate the story of the storyteller who created magic and love over the generations in #TheRomanticsreleased on February 14 @smritimundhra @career.” Paying tribute to the late Yash Chopra, the director of classic Bollywood films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the documentary is set to premiere on Netflix in February. 14. With Pathaan, YRF is currently enjoying its biggest box office triumph. In just five days after its premiere, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film surpassed the $500 million mark. The director of the popular Indian Matchmaking documentary, Smriti Mundhra, is behind The Romantics.

