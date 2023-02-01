I always had to stuff my chest, I was told to do a Bo*b job





Bollywood actresses not only went through the eye candy phase but there was so much behind the scenes that they had to go through even to live up to this title. While casting remains one aspect, many divas have shared how they were asked to have surgery for fuller breasts and better buttocks. Sameera Reddy is the latest comer to talk about her sexy Sam phase. Scroll below for more details. Lately, Sameera has turned all her insecurities into her strength. She uses her position to normalize stretch marks and gray hair and shatter ideal beauty standards. The actress also opened up about her postpartum phase in the past and how she cut herself off from people and faced major breakdowns in accepting her body. Sameera Reddy made her Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She was once dubbed the s*x symbol due to her glamorous on-screen avatars. While all the glitz and glamor had her under the radar, she would starve herself and survive on an idli to achieve this look. Sameera Reddy in a chat with noon revealed, I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everyone was getting plastic surgery, b**b jobs, changing their nose or bone structure . I still had to pad my chest and was told to do ab**b work. Many times I was like, ‘Should I? Is this the norm? because it was talked about so openly and as an actor, I wondered if I should do it. But I didn’t and I’m so thankful to God that I didn’t because today I wouldn’t have been comfortable with it. She continued, There are many people who choose corrective surgery and it is their choice. If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge. Well, Sameera Reddy has come a long way and was really proud of herself. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family harass the actors’ wife Aaliya by not giving her food, bed and access to the toilet? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/sameera-reddy-exposes-the-dark-side-of-bollywood-had-to-always-pad-my-chest-was-told-to-get-a-bob-job-done/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos