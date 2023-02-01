Zoo News: Still Evolving, But Still Grounded | News, Sports, Jobs





As mentioned earlier, the operation of an accredited zoo has undergone many changes over the years. This is especially true when it comes to how and where we get animals and how we manage them. As a smaller facility within the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the Roosevelt Park Zoo (RPZ) relies heavily on the many animal cooperative programs run within the organization for access to animals that could not be obtained otherwise. In today’s world, almost every animal you see at the zoo was born in human care at another AZA-accredited zoo. As a member, RPZ works with these cooperative programs as a breeding or holding institution. The biggest limiting factor for many breeding programs is the limited number of spaces available to place animals. And as animal care regulations and standards continue to evolve, new animal enclosures need to meet those standards, often requiring more space and resources. As zoos evolve, so do animal programs. The current trend seems to be to reduce the number or variety of animals and to concentrate the available space on identified species to offer as many spaces as possible to specifically targeted species. Some have expressed concern that this type of thinking could lead to each zoo managing the same animals, causing them to lose their individual identity and making each zoo look the same. To combat this, many facilities have created off-exposure rearing areas or even established completely off-site rearing and holding spaces to meet new demands. As the Roosevelt Park Zoo moves forward, it will keep these trends in mind, but will always continue to focus on what is not only best for the animals, but also for the Minot community. Larger zoos tend to be able to create those extra spaces where a small zoo needs to use every square foot of its footprint wisely and efficiently. The most recent changes which included the lion and tiger enclosures, as well as the soon to be completed leopard exhibit, were all designed to meet the needs of the animal breeding programs that will enable RPZ to participate . The zoo is not just animals, it’s people. Going forward, the zoo will continue to build animal spaces that will provide a higher level of care and are intended to meet the needs of different programs. However, it will also work to ensure changes to the public sides of the fence designed to improve the experience of visitors visiting the zoo. Because without the support of our hosts, fewer resources are available to meet the needs of the animals. There must be a balance. RPZ will continue to work with animal management programs to do its part in ensuring the long-term success of animals in human care, but will also continue to improve our facilities for customers. The zoo is a place where families, students, friends and individuals can experience nature, learn about animals and marvel at the similarities and differences between animals and the people who support them. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/02/zoo-news-ever-evolving-but-always-grounded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos