Pathaan Box Office Week 1 Roundup: Fastest Hindi Film to Cross 300cr in India | Bollywood
After Pathaan wins 21 crore crore nett on his seventh day in India, the star of Shah Rukh Khan became the fastest Hindi film to cross 300 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The conclusion. Pathaan’s first week collection at the domestic box office now stands at 315 crore net. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, was released on January 25. Read also : Pathaan Collection at the box office day 6
Pathaan, which has been breaking and breaking records since its worldwide release, has entered the 300 crore club in just seven days, breaking the record held by Baahubali 2: The Hindi version of The Conclusion since 2017, which took 10 days to enter the 300 crore at the domestic box office, business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday. He added that the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) reached the 300 crore-mark in 11 days, while Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016) took 13 days for the same. Sanju (2018) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) took 16 days each to enter the 300 crore club. Meanwhile, Aamir’s PK (2014) and Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019) took 17 days and 19 days respectively to reach the 300 crore-feat.
|Pathane
|Day 7
Baahubali (Hindi) Day 10
|Day 10
|KGF 2 (No)
|Day 11
|Dangal
|Day 13
|Sanju
|Day 16
Tiger Zinda Hai Day 16
|Day 16
|PACK
|Day 17
|War
|Day 19
Bajrangi Bhaijaan Day 20
|Day 20
|Sultan
|Day 35
Plus, Pathaan’s first-week box office collection 315 crore net is Net 65 crore more than KGF: Chapter 2, which held the highest first week total before Pathaan topped it in five days, according to a report from Box Office India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released a day before Republic Day 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Yash Raj Films-backed action flick also has a special appearance from actor Salman Khan.
Pathaan has been breaking records since its release. Earlier, the film crossed the nett 200 crore in just four days, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club. Even before the film was released, Pathaan had broken records with its incredible pre-bookings. Advance reservations for Pathaan opened on January 20.
Due to the growing demand, cinema owners in many parts of India have reportedly decided to hold early morning showings of the film. Earlier, there were also reports that morning movie shows had been canceled as protests broke out outside theaters in Indore on the opening day of Pathaan. Pathaan was released on January 25, after facing boycott calls and protests against the film’s cast and crew in recent weeks.
