50K a day? Candice Burts Epic Running Streak Revelations

On Monday in Boulder, Colorado, the pre-dawn temperature hovered around minus 5 degrees and peaked at 9 degrees by midday, making it the coldest day of winter so far. .

Despite the freezing conditions, Candice Burt laced up her shoes and set off on a long run on the local network of flat trails. A very long term.

Because she had an unthinkable running streak and wanted to keep it intact, there was never any question of Burt going out for what became his typical daily run, even if it meant wearing ski goggles for protect his face and heated socks to protect himself. her toes, which suffered frostbite the day before.

His racing streak is anything but typical. As of January 30, Burt has walked at least 50 km for 87 consecutive days, for a total of 2,820 miles since November 5, an average of 32 miles per day. It’s a feat that will almost certainly become an official world record, once Guinness World Records verifies the data and details it meticulously collects every day.

When I find something that looks interesting, I usually go for it and deal with the consequences later.

Believe it or not, the streak started on an excitable impulse shortly after Burt finished leading the Moab 240, the last of the 10 Destination Trail races it organizes each year.

I just wanted a fun challenge, says Burt, 41, who moved to Boulder in September. I usually go on adventures in November because it’s my birthday. Thought I’d go after the marathon streak maybe [which is now at 150 consecutive days], because it looked pretty cool. But when I realized there was an ultra streak, I was quite intrigued. And I sort of decided on a whim to launch it, which works in my favor, but can also be a little problematic. When I find something that looks interesting, I usually go for it and deal with the consequences later.

Surprisingly, despite running nearly 2,800 miles over the past three months, there hasn’t been much of an aftermath. She regularly deals with fatigue, but the only minor ailments from overuse have been minor episodes of Achilles tendinitis, immobility and pain in the back of the knee, swelling in the big toe, back pain and shoulder and osteitis pubis (pain in the symphysis pubis) which disappeared. as she continued to run on flat trails around Boulder. (She runs mostly in Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% marathon running shoes and occasionally Altra Torin and Lone Peak models.)

Burt doesn’t raise money or bring attention to a cause. She runs relentlessly. So what did she learn running all those miles? Were there any big revelations?

One thing I realized pretty early on was how much I needed to be happy, she says. I realized that the simplicity of doing something I loved during the day and observing nature was extremely rewarding. It reminds you that you don’t need all those material things. You don’t need the nicest house. You don’t need the best job. If you take the time to get out and move and do what brings you joy, it sounds simple, but it really is a beautiful concept. It makes you realize that if there is something you enjoy doing, then you should try to do more of it.

Burt usually starts early in the morning as his daughters, Marina, 17, and Stella, 15, are about to head to school for the day. Each race requires numerous photos, videos and data for the Guinness Records verification process, not to mention a witness over the age of 17. She publishes part of it on Instagram with a daily update that includes thought-provoking reveals and quotes from famous people.

Burt says she is grateful for the mentorship of Alyssa Clark, who in 2020 ran 26.2 miles for 95 consecutive days to set a since-broken women’s record for consecutive marathons. Clark reached out to Burt early on for advice on how to properly manage his recovery, create documentation logs, and a variety of expectations.

One of the things I said to him was that it’s interesting how some people will react to this. Some people aren’t super nice, Clark says. They think you’re overdoing it or you’re unhealthy or you don’t understand your own body. We spend a lot of time figuring out what we can do and trying our best. Everyone has their own opinion and so much the better. Just keep doing what you’re doing. She seems to be absolutely overwhelming right now, and I’m 100% impressed.

Burt is an experienced elite-level trail runner who has established a some fastest known times and was running ultras since 2010. Needless to say, the kind of streak she undertakes is an extreme effort, not something most runners should consider. It works well for her, but anyone who increases their mileage or gets involved in ultrarunning should consider working with a trainer, following a training plan and seeing a GP.

The Hurt 100 course. (Paul Smith)

Hurt after the HURT 100

Burt says the hardest segment of the footage so far was the days before, during and after the HURT 100 race in Hawaii. She ran in the morning before flying from Denver to Honolulu, but her flight was delayed, so instead of landing around 8:30 p.m. as planned, she arrived around 2 a.m. There was no rental car available at that time, so she just decided to run to get those 50K days away. It was one of those moments where I was like, okay, I guess I’m just going to run,” she said. It was the thing that made the most sense at the time. After driving 32 miles on the roads and sidewalks near Honolulu, she returned to the airport, picked up her rental car, checked into her hotel room, and slept for several hours.

The following day, in the race which is considered one of the toughest 100 miles in the United States due to wet conditions and relentlessly rough footing, she ran 60 miles on Saturday and another 40 in the early hours of the Sunday morning to keep his streak alive. She recorded her sixth HURT result and placed eighth in the women’s and 30th overall out of 56 finishers (and 127 runners overall) in 33 hours and 14 minutes.

But it was the day after that was really threatening for Burt.

The next day was really tough, probably the hardest day I’ve done so far, she said. The fatigue of the two days that followed was intense. My legs were like lead and I had burned my quads during the race so I couldn’t get anything down at all. I couldn’t squat. I couldn’t run very well at all. It was bad.

It was even more difficult for her pacer, Adam Eckberg, who helped her by covering 40 miles alongside her during the race, but then struggled to keep up the next day.

As difficult as it was for me, I think it was more difficult for him, she said. It made me realize, to some extent, the level of what I was accomplishing and what I myself had achieved to this point. So I was like, I guess I’m not too bad. I gave myself a pat on the back that I was able to get through the day because it was hard.

Running towards a world record

Burt ran 224 miles a week for over 12 weeks without missing a day, and she did the vast majority of it alone or with one of her dogs. (Eckberg ran with her 8-10 times for parts or all of the daily 50k, while Stella also helped out by completing a few runs with her.) Most of her runs took her 5-7 hours, and while she slowed down a bit in the two weeks following the race, she says the monotony has become routine and, at this point, the streak is easier to continue than to end.

The existing world record for consecutive days of 50km running was set in 2022 by Kirsten Beverley-Waters, who last summer devoted 22 consecutive days to publicizing the Trevor projectthe world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Although this mark exceeded existing records for women (11 days) and men (21 days), Guinness recognized this mark in a new non-binary category, at the request of Beverley-Waters.

On January 15, the Australian runner Erchana Murray-Bartlett completed a 150-day streak run the marathon distance of 26.2 miles, a mark that could become a new record, once verified, for the most marathons run consecutively by a woman. It surpassed the effort of Kate Jayden, a British runner who set the existing Guinness-sanctioned record of 106 in 2022.

So how long will Burt continue his streak? She’s not sure, or at least hasn’t declared a definite end date.

I have work and kids and there are so many other things you can do when you run like this. That being said, I’m aiming for the new women’s marathon record. I thought it would be pretty cool if the ultra record broke the marathon record. I mean, it’s really not that far, right? If you think about it, reaching 150 days is only a few months away.