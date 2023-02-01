Connect with us

Will the release of Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo take away the charm of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada?

 


Kartik Aaryan’s most anticipated film titled Shehzada is set to release on February 17. The movie is an official remake of Allu Arjuns Telugu Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie. The film is one of the best films of All Arjuns’ career and the Hindi dubbed version will be released before the theatrical release of Shehzada. Now the question arises whether the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be a downside for the upcoming Bollywood movie. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand Laughs at Pathaan 2, Kangana Ranaut-Urfi Javed Twitter Swap Goes Viral & More

Shehzada was originally slated for release on February 10, but to avoid a clash with Pathaan, the creators opted for a delayed release. Now, according to the latest developments, the adventure comedy will be released a week later on February 17. Kartik stars Aaryan and Kriti Sanon had already created a lot of buzz. Although the release of the film has been postponed, there may still be a problem as the Hindi dubbed version of the original film is about to be released. Read also – The last appearance of the actress of Shehzada, Kriti Sanon, failed to impress Internet users; is compared to Urfi Javed [VIEW PICS]

Recently, the producers of Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released the trailer. It received positive response and Allu Arjun fans are waiting for the movie. The Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released on February 2. Goldmines Telefilms has announced that it will release the film on its YouTube channel. Also Read – Shehzada Actor Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence Over Dating Rumors With Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday; says ‘My appointments are…’

This means that eight days before the theatrical release of Shehzada, the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie will be available and free. Ala Vaikuntapuramloo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Shehzada is billed as an action-packed family musical drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films. Shehzada will be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.

