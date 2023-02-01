Hollywood in turmoil after the pre-selection of Andrea Riseborough in front of two black actresses

It’s the fairy tale story of every Oscar winner, the complete stranger who comes from nowhere to challenge big studios and stars, and show that talent can make money and power in Hollywood.

And it became a possibility again this year when British actress Andrea Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her critically acclaimed but little-seen performance in To Leslie, an independent film about a single mother who becomes an alcoholic and drug addict after wasted a huge lottery win.

Yet instead of being able to bask in her remarkable success, Riseborough has been thrust into the limelight in America’s increasingly bitter race debate.

For Riseborough, the child of working-class Thatcherites from the Tyneside town of Wallsend is unlucky enough to have completed a shortlist for this year’s Best Actress Oscar with no black performer on it.

And, in particular, neither Viola Davis, star of the controversial historical drama The Woman King, nor Danielle Deadwyler, who plays the mother of 1950s lynching victim Emmett Till in the movie Till, made the nominations.

It sparked accusations that the Oscars snubbed two high-profile African-American films and their stars.

An embarrassed academy has since launched an investigation into how a low-budget film company could have campaigned so successfully to get its lead actress on the shortlist.

To Leslie set in West Texas but shot in Los Angeles for just 19 days during the pandemic was directed by British filmmaker Michael Morris.

As the Mail went to press, the Academy was set to discuss the film over accusations it may have breached its campaign rules.

The film made just $27,000 (about $21,800) when it was released last October, and so far had earned Riseborough little recognition. It’s been overlooked at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, both of which are generally considered reliable predictors of movies likely to win big at the Oscars.

Unlike Till and The Woman King, which were backed by deep-pocketed Hollywood studios United Artists and Sony respectively, To Leslie lacked millions to spend on Oscar promotional campaigns. Michael Morris and his wife, well-connected American actress Mary McCormack, instead relied on high-profile word-of-mouth.

They showed the film to their friend, shock-jock radio DJ Howard Stern, who liked it and raved about it on his show.

A celebrity-backed campaign to promote the film then gathered pace, as Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox and Edward Norton all held screenings.

Kate Winslet and Amy Adams hosted a virtual Q&A with Riseborough, while Cate Blanchett mentioned her performance in her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

After McCormack emailed friends asking them to support the film on social media, stars such as Jane Fonda, Liam Neeson, Sally Field and Geena Davis were among those who agreed.

It just blew me away, enthuses Paltrow. Andrea should win every award that exists.

Membership in the Academy is divided into 17 branches, each choosing candidates in its area of ​​expertise. With around 1,300 members in the acting branch, a candidate needs just over 200 votes to make the shortlist.

Support from high-profile white stars for Riseborough, 41, has not endeared the Oscars process to critics, who say the saga is further proof that the Academies’ commitment to racial diversity is only symbolic. Ominously, the hashtag OscarsSoWhite has reappeared on Twitter.

For others, however, the expectation of black stars among the nominees raises troubling questions about what should be an entirely subjective artistic judgment.

The breed has become a touchstone issue for award ceremonies in the United States.

Membership of the academy whose eligibility is based on the presence of credits in feature films has increased significantly over the past five years, largely in response to criticism that it was too white, masculine and old.

White stars and Oscar judges are free to rally behind other white actors in the nomination process, but since the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, they risk having their motives questioned.

Furious Nigerian-American director Chinonye Chukwu did just that this week after her film’s star Till, who won Bafta and Screen Actors Guild nominations, was passed over by the Oscars.

We . . . work in industries that are so aggressively committed to defending whiteness and perpetuating shameless misogyny toward black women, she said in an Instagram post. And even. I am eternally grateful for the greatest lesson of my life, no matter the challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.

His cause was quickly taken up by others. Writing in the Los Angeles Times, Robert Daniels, a black film critic, contrasted the surprising nomination of a white British actress in a little-seen film with the film industry’s failure to recognize black women.

What does it mean that black women who have done everything the institution asks of them, fancy dinner parties, private academy screenings, dating, splashy TV spots and magazine profiles are ignored when someone who has done everything outside the system is rewarded?

Daniels, like the director of Till, doesn’t seem to have considered the possibility that the judges didn’t believe Viola Davis (who won an Oscar for 2016 period drama Fences and was nominated three other times) and Danielle Deadwyler deserved. Oscar nods.

In Daviss’ case, her performance was marred by yet another racial controversy, this time over the failure of The Woman Kings although it was presented as being based on powerful true events to address the fact that the African kingdom of Dahomey was as attached to slavery as the European intruders.

Others said it was ironic that critics complained about racial portrayal as this year marks the first time an Asian woman, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, has been nominated for best actress.

Some observers believe Academy bosses have only themselves to blame if some now expect black contenders to be nominated in major categories every year.

Organizers crumbled over the OscarsSoWhite campaign in 2015, when all 20 nominations in the acting categories were white. Activists claimed the winners were overwhelmingly white because the judges were too.

Despite studies suggesting that wasn’t the case, Hollywood went full throttle on diversity.

In 2020, the Academy unveiled its Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry Policy (RAISE), which insists that for a film to qualify for Best Picture, producers must meet two of its four diversity standards.

These are designed to ensure that ethnic minorities, women and people with disabilities are included in the filmmaking process, from on-screen performers to creators behind the camera.

The movie world has until the next Oscars to comply with these tough new rules, which some have called Orwellian.

That an immensely talented but under-recognized British actress should essentially suffer from being the wrong color also seems deeply Orwellian.