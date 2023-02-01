Quick recap: Iowa 86, Northwest 70

Riding a three-game winning streak, Northwestern traveled to Iowa City on Tuesday to cap off January against Iowa.

The two teams traded heads early after the whistleblower, trading buckets to keep the score relatively close. As senior forward Robbie Beran opened the scoring for the Wildcats, a few possessions later, senior redshirt guard Chase Audige’s fadeaway sweater lifted NU past the Hawkeyes.

Also, grad student Tydus Verhoeven’s second-chance layup inside the paint pushed the Cats to five points in the first quarter.

Although NU gained momentum early in the first half, Iowa gave them no reprieve on the defensive side of the floor, shooting from the perimeter and driving inside the paint. Despite the Hawekyes’ movement midway through the first period, the Cats’ offensive diversity allowed them to gain the upper hand.

In the final minutes of the first half, NU saw their lead reach nine, capped by a pullup three from Audige. However, the Cats were unable to maintain their lead as Iowa tied the score at 39 at intermission.

To open the second half, senior guard Boo Buie made a personal 5-0 run. The Albany, New York native led the team with 20 points in Tuesday’s loss. A second-chance layup by second-year guard Brooks Barnhizer was the last time NU saw themselves with the lead midway through the second half. A 13-5 Hawkeyes run over the next few minutes saw the Cats face their first double-digit deficit in the final minutes of the contest, making any attempt at a late comeback difficult.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s contest against Iowa:

1. Northwestern offense finds ability to run after scoring droughts

While the Cats held the lead for most of the first half of Tuesday’s game, the offense suffered several three-minute droughts. A Martinelli floater assisted by sophomore Brooks Barnizer broke the first three-minute drought within thirteen minutes of the first half. A few minutes later, a three from Martinelli assisted by Buie, gave NU a quick 9-3 run. A three from the Glenview native helped the Cats hold their lead in the first half.

Later in the first half, the Cats went into a nearly four-minute drought. The Cats quickly saw their five-point advantage turn into a three-point deficit midway through the first quarter. A dunk from junior center Matthew Nicholson assisted by Audige broke the Cats’ draft and sparked the offense once again.

A wonderful alley-oop pass from Buie that led to a vicious one-handed slam from Audige paved the way for an 8-0 run in one minute and a 13-1 run in a four-minute span. That momentum propelled the Cats to a game-high nine-point advantage.

2. The Cats bench leads the way in the first half

Whether you’re a Cats fan or not, everyone knows Auidge and Buie, two players who lead the team on both sides of the game on the ground and outside. On Tuesday night, however, two players who aren’t as well known to many made major contributions to the Cats: Martinelli and Verhoeven.

With second-year goaltender Julian Roper II remaining sidelined with an ankle injury, Martinelli took full advantage of the extended minutes he received. The Glenview, Illinois native was actively involved on the offensive side of the floor, sinking in several floaters and burying a three. At intermission, the freshman forward was three for three shooting from the field, registering nine points, which was tied with Audige for NU’s top scorers.

On the defensive side, Tydus Verhoeven was excellent. The grad student capped off an impressive performance just days prior with his better half in a Cats uniform. Inside the paint, Verhoeven made sure the Hawkeyes were left with empty goods. The striker had three blocks in the first half, ensuring the Cats didn’t face a big deficit at any point in the first half. On the glass, Verhoeven was equally valuable, recording four rebounds, a team record. A layup by transfer UTEP extended the Cats’ lead to six at the end of the first half.

3. Northwestern continues to turn defense into offense

It’s no secret that the Cats’ identity has been established on the defensive end. Still, NU’s offense resurfaced in the second half of January, thanks to their ability to score on turnovers. The same story was true Tuesday night. A steal and pull up from junior forward Ty Berry and a fast reverse side-side-side reverse side-side-side steal and layup by Audige got the Cats down immediately after the forced turnovers.

Several steals from Buie and Audige throughout the first half allowed the Cats to continue to force turnovers even as the Hawkeyes scored. The veteran duo combined to have four of the Cats’ six interceptions in the first half. At the end of the first half, the Cats scored ten points on turnovers.

During the second half, the Cats’ offense was seen to stagnate, largely due to their inability to force turnovers as they did in the first half. A steal leading to a running drive layup by Buie was just two of the Cats’ four points on second-half turnovers.

