Mneskin delivers on RUSH! Mneskin delivers sex, drugs and rock n roll on RUSH!

Mneskin delivers sex, drugs and rock n roll on RUSH!
January 31, 2023
In an era of honeyed-sweet pop hits from the same few artists who seem to have made the Billboard Hot 100 their permanent home (I love you, Taylor Swift, but I’m ostensibly looking at you), America is lacking in music with a little no more angst and black eyeliner behind.
Italian rock band Måneskin are lucky to be just mainstream enough to avoid falling through the cracks as the general music-listening population attempts to answer an endless question: what is rock ‘n’ roll exactly?
Certainly, the appearance of the group is the epitome of rock. There’s a certain make-up-skin-showing sex appeal to the four band members that evokes rock ‘n’ roll in its most basic, cartoonish form. Each member’s appearance begs the question: do all rock stars always have to look perfectly sleazy and perfectly grungy? The recently buzzed head of Måneskin frontman Damiano David seems to say yes.
Rising to worldwide fame after winning the International Eurovision Song Contest for Italy in 2021 with his song “Zitti e buoni”, Måneskin could soon be seen as the new savior of rock ‘n’ roll – a genre that seems to be disappearing. But, if the band’s latest album has anything to say about it, rock ‘n’ roll still has a long way to go before it finally dies, the death rock stars have been lamenting for decades.
Released on January 20, “RUSH!” is the band’s third studio album and their most ambitious endeavor to date, comprising 17 songs – only three of which are in the band’s native Italian. If the album title is any indication, “RUSH!” is a fast-paced whirlwind of lyrical rock tropes and commercial stadium tour-ready headbangers that make perfect angsty chamber anthems, even if they don’t offer much to reinvent the rock sound.
While “RUSH! may not be a groundbreaking album in terms of musical inventiveness, it’s a powerhouse when it comes to cohesion and storytelling. Throughout the album, David sings about the world of a rock star, filled with 90s models, stolen Basquiats and ex-lovers. In the background, the other three members of the band ― bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio ― contribute equally to the story on their respective instruments.
Adding to the allure of the raucous rebellion embedded in the album’s plot, it seems Måneskin knows how much his latest album satirizes the most recognizable parts of the rock genre. In the almost spoken track “KOOL KIDS”, the band members express their thoughts on their place in the world of rock ‘n’ roll: “Honestly, I don’t give a damn.” Likewise, “BLA BLA BLA” is another ode to nonchalance on the album – David can barely be bothered to speak the song, let alone sing it, and anyone who has a problem with it can embrace his “bu-bu -bu-bu -bu-bu-butt.
“SUPERMODEL” embodies the album’s central claim that the world needs a few more rock stars. Its lyrics are reminiscent of the good old days of rock (whatever that was) when models were rampant and “readily available” to rock stars.
Another example of the album’s ability to seamlessly blend past and present is the song “GOSSIP”. Featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, the album’s second track is just pop enough for Gen Z and nostalgic enough for those old enough to have been one of Morello’s groupies during his time with the band. Morello’s signature guitar-shredding skills are hard to miss on the track and blend seamlessly with Måneskin’s already perfectly balanced four-person crew.
If “RUSH!” is an attestation, today’s rock ‘n’ roll is not dead — just different. The album succeeds because it remembers its roots but does not revere them too much. Måneskin is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys this year. If they win, it could cement the re-emergence of rock ‘n’ roll on the world stage. What if they don’t? It’s exactly the kind of rebellious thing a rock band would do.
