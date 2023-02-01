Gunn’s New DC Slate Includes Superman, Supergirl & Batman | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have launched their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and TV series, including a new Superman movie in 2025, a prequel to Wonder Woman and a Batman Movie That Won’t Star Robert Pattinson.
In total, Gunn and Safran laid out plans for five new movies and five new series on Tuesday in a presentation they said would make up a big chunk of the gods and monsters-themed first chapter in an ambitious eight-to-ten plan. years to reshape the DCU. . After years of on-and-off hits and a few much-maligned duds, Gunn and Safran are bidding for some cohesion and new creativity at Warner Bros. comic book empire.
After several debuts of legacy projects over the next two years, including The Flash, with Ezra Miller, which Gunn says resets the entire DC Universe, their slate will kick off with Superman: Legacy” on July 11, 2025. Gunn is writing this film, which is described as about Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. No casting has yet to be announced, although Henry Cavill has left the role despite a recent appearance in 2022’s Black Adam, a sequel that is also not part of Gunn and Safran’s plans. despite the passionate lobbying of Dwayne Johnson.
Who’s inside and who’s not at DC has been the subject of much speculation since October, when Gunn and Safran were named co-presidents and co-CEOs of DC Studios. Among those making the cut: Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, The Swamp Thing, and a Batman and Robin movie.
First, Robert Pattinson’s Batman will return in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, opening October 3, 2025. That film, though it will be set outside of the DCU and, like Todd Phillips’ 2024 sequel Joker, will be labeled DC Elsewhere” to signify that he stands outside the central, layered DC Universe. Another Caped Crusader movie, however, is coming at an unknown date: The Brave and the Bold, a tale of Batman and Robin inspired by Grant Morrison’s comic book series.
Also coming is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the Tom King comics, and a big-screen standalone for Swamp Thing. The women-only island home of Wonder Woman will also be the setting for a drama series titled Paradise Lost. Some series will mix animated and live-action interpretations of DC characters. The animated Creature Commandos”, the first season of which was written by Gunn, features Davis’ Waller and a black ops team, while the live-action Waller will feature Davis and be written by Christal Henry ( “Watchman”) and Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural”). The planned Lanterns series will feature several Green Lanterns.
Gunn first came to DC after directing Marvel’s much-loved Guardians of the Galaxy movies. When Walt Disney Co. temporarily dropped Gunn, he jumped to DC and made supervillain movie The Suicide Squad, a blockbuster of sorts that followed David Ayer’s much-maligned Suicide Squad. “He and veteran producer Safran are on board with several upcoming DC movies already on their way to theaters, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods (out March 17), The Flash” (out June 16) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25).
I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is very different,” Gunn said. One of the things that is very important to me in all of these movies and TV series is that the director’s vision and the vision of the writers and all the creators are unique and something special. Storytelling is always king. That’s all that matters to us.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos