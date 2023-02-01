Spotify artists to watch are ready to rock in 2023 — Spotify

It’s always exciting when artists step into the realm of genuine stardom and bring new sounds and ideas to the world of music. And it’s even more exciting to follow as it goes. That’s why, at the start of each year, we tap into our influencer playlists to reveal our artists to watch.

With this list, we’ve amplified the next wave of music stars we believe will make an impact in 2023. As we considered this year’s artists to watch, we were guided by four main playlists:

RapCaviars most needed our playlist for the next generation of hip-hop voices

long live latin our featured playlist of today’s top latin hits

Hot Country our flagship country playlist

Are & Bes R&B Rise our new playlist for emerging artists

“Spotify has always been a place for musical discovery and artist growth, and our Artists to Watch lists allow us to showcase up-and-coming talent with serious momentum behind them,” said Sulina ngo, global editorial manager. “We’re using our fan-favorite editorial playlists, including Hot Country, Viva Latino, Most Necessary and, for the first time, R&B Rising, to tap into existing listener bases. In return, artists are introduced to listeners who will love their sound.

The end result is 40 artists10 from each list representing every playlist that should be on your radar in the coming year. Keep reading for our full list of picks.

Our picks from Most Necessary, hailing from Atlanta, Brooklyn, London and beyond, are ready to make an impact on hip-hop culture. and make their mark in the music industry.

GloRilla

Rising to power after his 2022 Grammy-nominated song “FNF (let’s go)GloRilla went on to record chart-topping collaborations with Cardi B and Law.

Finesse2tymes

Revered for his booming voice and uplifting lyrics, this Memphis rapper recently collaborated with Gucci Mane, Little babyand others on his first mixtape 90 days.

SleazyWorld Go

SleazyWorld Go went viral in 2022 with his track sordid stream and then collaborated on a official remix with Lil Baby; He also collaborated with migos Gap.

central cee

Known for his upbeat and melodic approach to British exercise, this British rapper and songwriter topped the UK album charts with his first two mixtapes, far west and 23.

Destroy lonely

The No stylist rapper resonates with fans for the dynamic and eclectic beats present in his music.

Ice Cream Spice

This Brooklyn drill caught the attention of the rap world in 2022 with her chart-topping viral track Munch (Feelin U).

Babyface Ray

After collaborating with big-sean and Hit Boy on his 2021 single it’s not my faultthe Detroit native released his album Confront in 2022, with collaborations with Pusha T, Wiz Khalifaand more.

Naughty Santana

This makeup artist-turned-rapper dominated the spotlight when his tracks “Walking” and “Here we are” went viral in 2021. Notable collaborations include the remix of her song “Material Girl” with the queen of pop Madonnahip hop duo city ​​girlsand Law.

2Rare

This Philadelphia rapper stands out with his 2022 collab Q-Pid with Lil Durkand later appeared on NLE Choppas “Do it again.”

The real Boston Richey

Catching listeners’ ears with his Michigan-style hip-hop output, he recently collaborated with Future and Lil Durk.

With a lineup of artists representing a wide range of styles and countries, the Viva Latinos picks are set to release globally in 2023.

Emily

Rise to fame with hits like “Recaliente” and “It is not me” with Darrell, this Argentinian artist continues to make the buzz. His first album, Do you believe in me?debuted at No. 4 on Spotify Best albums in the world chart.

Ivan Cornejo

Hailing from California and one of the most promising voices in the sierreo sad scene, Ivan caught the attention of the music world with his debut album cow souland is a key figure in the export of Msica Mexicana out of the United States

chris lebron

This rising Dominican artist already has some notable collaborations under his belt, including teaming up with Romeo Santos on his popular track SIRI.

Kevin Karl

His last album, ParisTexas, debuted at No. 5 on the World’s Top Albums chart, which experiments with traditional folk, rock and lush dream-pop and. In addition to being an artist to watch in 2023, the Mexican singer was also part of our RADAR promotion of 2022.

Appear

Latin Grammy-winning artist known for her blend of reggaeton and alternative pop, this Puerto Rican native released the all-female EP hembrism in 2022.

YOVNGCHIMI

A rising star from Puerto Rico, this Latin trap artist is best known for his debut single Glizzy Walk. He has numerous collaborations with prominent artists from the Latin trap scene, including Archangel, anuel aaand Ozuna.

West Indian villain

One of the leading figures of the queer movement within the urban genre in Puerto Rico, Villano was recently selected as ambassador of RADAR USSpotify’s global program for emerging artists.

Young Miko

This Puerto Rican artist burst onto the scene in 2021 with the release of her debut single, 105 freestyle. His first EP kitty trap and US Tour solidified her as a Spotify RADAR US artist.

3am

A duo made up of Venezuelan brothers richard and Christian Bermdez, 3AM began their music career after leaving their home country and settling in Boston. They are best known for their songs For you and Flying.

Regulated strength

Pioneers of urban corrido movementthis California band is making waves for a new generation of Mexican artists.

Our Hot Country selections bring fresh, unique sound to the world, and these artists are ready to make their mark on the country music scene this year.

Avery Anna

Having opened for acts like Josh Turner and Martina McBridethe Nashville singer-songwriter is best known for her 2022 single Narcissistic, featured on Spotify New Music Friday playlist.

Dylan Marlowe

Appearing on the scene with his viral cover of olivia rodrigues Driver’s licensehe continued to make waves with his catchy breakup track goodbye moves.

Ella Langley

The Country Boys Dream Girl singer is known for her unique blend of country and rock.

ERNEST

Famous for Floristsits successful collaboration with Morgan Wallenthis country singer got his start writing music for other artists, including Florida Georgia Line, Sam Huntand Chris Lane. As a performer, he has also collaborated with Diploma.

49 Winchester

This Virginia-based country band is known for its distinct brand of teary-your-beer alternative country, bar-floor sticky rock-n-roll, and high-octane Appalachian folk.

jackson dean

Jackson Dean epitomizes old-school, lyric-driven, outlaw country style and his hit song don’t come looking for was recently featured in the series Yellowstone.

Josh Ross

Topped the charts with his singles »First taste of gone” and “On another night», this Canadian singer-songwriter was nominated as a rising star at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards.

Megane Moroney

The Georgia native debuted in 2022 with her EP gun made of rosesand has since continued this momentum with the release of his viral hit Tennessee Orange.

choppy road

This Nashville-based country music group first grabbed fans with their song Take me Homea collaboration with Kane Brown which was inspired by John Denveremblematic title of Take Me Home, Country Roads. They reached new heights in 2022 with their hit single grow old with youwhom they performed in season 26 of the television series The single person.

Adell Tanner

Bringing a fresh new vibe to country music, Tanners’ catchy, dance-worthy singles Country Girl Commandments and Honky Tonky Heartbreak continued to make the buzz.

To top it all off, R&B Rising has also unveiled its first-ever list of up-and-coming stars set to make waves in R&B music this year.

Coco Jones

Working in television and film since she was a teenager, and most recently with Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, Coco stepped into the R&B spotlight with soulful sound and honest, powerful storytelling. In 2022, she made her major label debut with her EP, What I didn’t tell youand was featured on baby faces Simple.

FLO

This British girl group took the world by storm in 2022 with their breakthrough single Cardboard box. They closed the year by winning the 2023 Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2023 poll.

Alex Vaughn

Alex first disrupted the industry in early 2022 with the release of Voice notes, an honest and raw EP built entirely using the voice notes app on his phone. She continued the project with her debut album The Hurtbook.

DESTINY CONRAD

Florida native Destin first rose to fame on the internet through the social media app Vine thanks to her lush and intimate earworms. That same sound, infused with a sweet touch, can be heard on his latest EP, Satin.

Fana Shades

Known for her vulnerable voice and woozy voice, she is featured on Tyler, the creators Call me if you get lost and released their latest album, flora + gun, in 2022.

LAYA

This dynamic New York native made waves by taking 90s R&B and giving it a current and authentic spin, like she did with her hit Sailor Moon.

Q

With a powerful falsetto and a stripped-down, emotionally complex sound, this alternative R&B artist went viral with his track Take me where your heart is and continued to gain fans with his latest release, Today.

RAAHiiM

The Toronto artist burst onto the R&B scene in 2020 with his EP ii Knew better. Known for his multi-dimensional voice and sultry production, he has since collaborated with Shantel May and Rory.

JVCK JAMES

After first gaining recognition for his viral internet videos, this East London artist star has continued to grow thanks to his 90s R&B-inspired tunes and standout 2021 single no drama.

Dylan Sinclair

This Canadian singer-songwriter won immediate acclaim for his debut album Proverbwhich was nominated for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards.

Looking to discover more of the hottest emerging artists who are ready to step into the spotlight? Spread our RADAR US playlist now.