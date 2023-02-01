A beautiful Belgian film about inseparable best friendsExBulletin

Entertainment
At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Belgian film To close the audience burst into tears so much that many of us were convinced we had the next winner of the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, in our hands. And he came close, so to speak: he ended up winning the Grand Prix, or second place. It’s a testament to the film’s true emotional power, and while it left me with watery eyes rather than sobbing, it will resonate with anyone who remembers the special intensity of their childhood friendships, those that seemed to last forever.
friendship in To close is between two inseparable 13-year-old boys, Lo and Rmi, who grew up in neighboring families in the Belgian countryside. Lo’s parents run a flower farm and the two boys spend a lot of time playing outside, running and cycling happily past fields of bright flowers and flowers, which director Lukas Dhont films as if they were the backyard. Eden.
The boys have an intense physical bond, whether it’s napping together in the grass or sharing a bed during their many sleepovers. Again and again, Dhont presents us with casual images of childhood tenderness. It leaves open the question of whether Lo and Rmi are going through a particularly close phase of their friendship, or whether they might be experiencing the first stirrings of sexual desire. Either way, Dhont seems to be saying, they deserve the time and space to figure it out.
Fortunately, they do not receive any judgment from their families, who have always supported their friendship, in particular Rmi’s mother, played by the luminous milie Dequenne. But when they return to school after a long and glorious summer together, Lo and Rmi are teased and even bullied about their friendship.
After seeing Lo rest her head on Rmi’s shoulder, a girl asks them if they are “together”, like a couple. A boy attacks Lo with a homophobic slur. While Rmi doesn’t seem too affected by all of this, Lo suddenly becomes embarrassed and embarrassed. And gradually, he begins to pull away from Rmi, avoiding his hugs, ignoring him and hanging out with other children. Lo also joins an ice hockey team partly to make new friends, but also partly, you’d expect, to conform to an acceptable male ideal.
Lo is performed by Eden Dabrine and Rmi by Gustav De Waele. They give two of the best and least affected child performances I’ve seen in a while, especially from Dambrine as Lo, who is the main character in the film. It records every beat of Lo’s emotional progression, initial shame, followed by guilt and regret almost entirely through facial expressions and body language, rather than dialogue. To close understands how difficult it can be for children, especially boys, to understand their emotions, let alone talk about them. As Lo and Rmi are separated, they don’t have the words to express their loss and confusion.
Dhont has a real sense of the dynamics of loving families and a deep understanding of how cruel children can be themes that were also evident in Daughter, his controversial feature debut about a transgender teenager. He is clearly interested in and sympathetic to the complicated inner lives of his young characters.
But something about To close kept me at a distance. This is mostly due to a fateful narrative development midway through the film that I won’t divulge. It’s a pretty plausible twist that Dhont tries to handle as delicately as possible, but it also looks like an easy way out. Dhont’s admirable cinematic restraint begins to feel difficult and self-conscious, as if torn between trying to tell an emotionally honest story and getting straight to the point. After a while, even the beautiful pastoral landscape, yet another reminder of the boys’ lost innocence, begins to ring hollow. It is undeniable that To close is a beautiful movie. But her beauty can feel like an escape, an escape from the uglier, messier aspects of love and loss.
