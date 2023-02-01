



VICTORY OF VICTORYby Salman Rushdie Pampa Kampanas’ story begins when her mother is caught in the flames. The story goes that with all their husbands dead in battle, the women of a small ruined kingdom lit a bonfire on the banks of a river, said goodbye to each other, and silently walked into death. The cannibalistic sting of their burn also smelled of sandalwood and cloves, and then Pampa could never bring herself to eat meat, not once in her remaining 238 years, in which she was three. once queen and aging so slowly that she looked younger than her own many-abducted great-granddaughters. But she was only 9 years old when her mother died and as she walked away from the flames she was visited by the goddess whose name she bore. So his powers came, and after a few years, also came the brothers Hukka and Bukka Sangama, cowherds-turned-soldiers, who were fleeing defeat. Pampa gave them a bag of seeds, and where the brothers sowed them, the air began to sparkle and a miracle city began to grow, first palaces and temples, then people too, people whose memories Pampa wanted to bring to life. Entire armies rose from the ground, ready with battle elephants to repel the attacks of neighboring sultans. The brothers became high kings in the south of what is now India, first Hukka and then Bukka, and Pampa married them each in turn, although her true love was a Portuguese horse trader who showed the Sangamas how to make fireworks. And, in addition, firearms. It’s all true, in a way. Oh, not Pampa Kampana and its seeds, but this mass suicide happened, at the beginning of the 14th century. Hukka and Bukka were real, as was the city they founded, whose name Salman Rushdie took from the title of his 16th novel, Victory City. It’s English for Vijayanagar, the capital of the empire that dominated the region because, well, the life of the pampas is about right, until a decisive military defeat in 1565. The ruins of Vijayanagars are now called Hampi, its temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its architectural remains stretch across the southern subcontinents, right to your fingertips. The empire’s vast armies, its reliance on war elephants, and its long feud with the Muslim sultanates to the north are all real too, and there were even several Portuguese wanderers, who left traces of their travels. Salman Rush’s most influential work Map 1 of 5 Midnight Children (1981). Salman Rushdies second novel, about modern India’s coming of age, won the Booker Prize and became an international hit. The story is told through the life of Saleem Sinai, born at the very moment of India’s independence. The Satanic Verses (1988). With its satirical depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, Mr. Rushdiesfourth novel, sparked a furor that reverberated around the world. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader, found the book blasphemous and issued a fatwa, or religious edict, urging Muslims to kill the author. Thereafter, Mr. Rushdie went into hiding for years. The Last Breath of the Moors (1995). Mr Rushdies then traced the downward spiral of expectations experienced by India as hopes for post-independence democracy crumbled during the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Fury (2001). Published after Mr. Rushdie moved to New York, this novel follows a doll maker named Malik who has recently arrived in the city after leaving his wife and child behind in London. Although Rushdie inhabits his novels in all sorts of forms and transformations, he was never more literally present than in this one, wrote a reviewer for The Times. Joseph Anthony (2012). This memoir chronicles Mr. Rushdies’ experiences after the publication of the fatwa. The book takes its name from Mr. Rushdies’ pseudonym while in hiding, an amalgamation of the names of favorite authors Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov. The book also deals with Mr. Rushdie’s childhood (and in particular his alcoholic father), his marriages and more. Victory City presents itself as a manuscript found in a long-buried clay pot, an immense narrative poem in Sanskrit by Pampa Kampana herself: the secret history of an empire, condensed by an unnamed current scribe, who n He is neither a scholar nor a poet but simply a spinner of threads. (Simply.) The world that Pampa calls into existence is a world of peace, where men and women are equal and all faiths are welcome, but the story Rushdie tells is about a state that never achieves to live up to his ideals. Hukka and Bukka say they want peace but wage war on others to preserve it, and they can never quite overcome the intolerance of their lands: a fundamentalist insistence on having the only right belief that works to undermine the pluralism of the founding principles of the city.

