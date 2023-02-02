India’s right wing attempted to scuttle the Pathaan film. Fans helped him set records.

The main villain, though made possible by India’s foreign enemy, is not himself a foreigner, but an Indian with deep personal grievances against the state. The trope of an internal struggle for the soul of India is pushed through with subtle dialogue (interspersed with the self-deprecating charm of an aging hero complaining of joint pain after fights and the need for painkillers).

The film’s biggest political message, if there is one, is that the hero saving India is a Muslim in a country whose 200 million religious minorities are increasingly being painted over by close right-wing Hindu groups. of the ruling party as foreigners and threats to the nation. . (Indian Muslims who trace their lineage to sections of pre-partition India that are now part of Pakistan or Afghanistan are colloquially referred to as Pathaans.)

It’s obviously a mix of a lot of things, but at the center they’re trying to make sure that Shah Rukh Khan comes across as the greatest hero you’ve seen in the last decade, Mr Chatterjee said of the film. And it absolutely worked.

The preparation for the opening of the films was tense. In many cinemas, police stood guard. For much of the first day, there were scattered reports of vandalism, instances of vigilante groups breaking into movie theaters, and arrests of those trying to disrupt screenings.

They were shouting wherever the film is screened, we will burn down the cinema, Lalan Singh, director of Deep Prabha Cinema Hall in Bihar state, said of a group of protesters who arrived at his venue.

Mr Singh said he was initially scared and locked his office doors before mustering up the courage to confront the protesters and file a complaint with the police.

Now the hall is full and people are screaming like they’ve never seen a movie before, Mr Singh said. And when the movie ends, everyone starts dancing in the room.