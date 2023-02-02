Entertainment
Not just Bollywood | Anurag Kashyap on Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushals almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat
Anurag Kashyap on Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is the symbol of love
In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talks about his film Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat. Firstpost caught up with him as he took advantage of his Chola Kuulchaa from Shankar Market, Delhi. He said, When I was studying at Delhis Hansraj College, I was surviving on this. Wear a shirt with the film’s slogan on itMohabaat Se Hi Kranti Aayeegi, Anurag Kashap says that Shah Rukh Khan is the symbol of love and it was people’s love for him that brought them back to the theater. His comeback was to tell everyone that enough with your biases and enough about the false narrative that has been built around him and Bollywood.
Excerpts from the interview:
Your relationship with Vicky Kaushal was very long and why did you unanimously choose Vicky Kaushal for the role?
Vicky and I have been gone for a very long time since 2010. His father sent him to me and he made me a big application. He was my assistant for Wasseypur Gangs. It’s been 13 years now. I saw him as a child growing up in front of me. Her dad did Black Friday with me. So we know each other well. As to why I did Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat, the reason is simple, I thought it was important for me to make a film for this generation. For the previous generation, it would have been dj love with Shahrukh Khan. In our time, if you ask who was the symbol of love, everyone’s one and only answer will be Shah Rukh Khan. But when my daughter grew up, I realized that I had to make a film for this generation. I sat down with the kids to find out who they think is the symbol of love. When I asked them, unanimously, it was Vicky Kaushal. Vicky in all her films played the role of this boy who was sincerely loved. There’s something about him that kids of this generation really love.
Why The revolution will come with love is the slogan of Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat?
We live in a world full of hate and everyone is bitter. So I think the only way out is love. Love is the only solution. See for yourself how much people love Shah Rukh Khan. They were dancing, whistling and they were so happy to see him again. It was people’s love for him that brought him back to the theater. His comeback was to tell everyone that enough with your biases and enough about the false narrative that has been built around him and Bollywood. With a vengeance, people came out to celebrate SRK. Shah Rukh Khan made a statement with his film Pathaneand people made a statement giving her love.
What were the challenges encountered during the filming of Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat
It was shot in Kashmir and we were only five days away from finishing the film and the lockdown happened. The film was delayed for two years. It was the biggest challenge. Also for the actors, it was difficult to learn the Pahari dialect of Hindi.
You will collaborate again with Amit Trivedi, what do you say?
I love Amit and have a lot of faith and trust in him. So when I was making this film, I told him very clearly that our level of poetry cannot be our age or our voice. It must be the voice of young people. The movie has two DJs, one played by Karan Mehta and the other played by Vicky Kaushal, Vicky is the wiser one and thinks that Mohabaat Sai Hi Kranti Aayeegi. He’s the one spreading this. And the other DJ played by Karan is just making music for people to dance to.
I had to learn the difference in film processing for today’s generation. I had to sit down with my daughter and unlearn a lot of things. This film shows how the new generation navigates through love, life and aspirations. The message in the film comes from the character of DJ Mohabaats that I wear on my shirt Mohabaat Sai Hi Kranti Aayeegi (he says showing it to his shirt). I must say that we live in such a time of hatred and prejudice that we really need love, empathy and tolerance for the world today.
On the OTT boom and why is it an ideal time for creatives?
For independent filmmakers like me, OTT has been a blessing. We are independent filmmakers and having a digital platform is just a blessing. People have this misconception that the success or failure of a movie depends on the box office. The box office is a perception. The movies keep making you. My old movies are still working, whether on satellite or OTT, viewers still love it. And the public has become very thrifty after the pandemic. They will spend their money on films that will give them value for their money. They will only watch movies in the cinema that they have been waiting for for a long time like Pathane. And good word of mouth works for regional films, not for Hindi films. To create a good word of mouth for a certain film, it takes three to four weeks, which does not happen for Bollywood films.
