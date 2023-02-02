Entertainment
Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection, Pathan Total Collection Worldwide
Shahrukh Khans Pathan Box Office Collection movie is superior to many action movies including Bollywood and Southern industries. The Pathan Day 9 Box Office collection is estimated to be very high. Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone and starring John Abraham Pathan are enjoying a dream run at the cinema box office. In this article, we are going to tell you about Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection, what will be the next total collection of the other day, what is the estimated collection of the movie. To know everything about Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection, finally stay with us in this article.
Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection
After this boycott trend, this Bollywood movie is going to be on a trend and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down anytime soon. After witnessing a 15% drop in Pathan’s box office collection on Tuesday, the film added another 21 crore to its total. It is said that Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection more than eight days of collection. The Pathan movie will continue to be a big score after Pathan’s first blockbuster weekend wrapped up its first week at the box office. The total collection of Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection is Rs 315 crore.
Pathan movie review
Pathan Day 7 Box Office Collection
Pathan Day 6 Box Office Collection
Pathan Day 5 Box Office Collection
Kranti Box Office collection
Gandhi Godse Box Office Collection
Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection Preview
|Film
|Pathane
|Total collection
|350 crores
|Collection day 1
|104.8 billion
|Year
|2023
|Release date
|January 25
|Director
|Sidharat Anand
Pathan Day 1 Box Office Collection
Pathan Day 1 Box Office Collection is 104.8 crore. This is the worldwide collection of Pathan films. Pathan Day 1 Box Office Collection was not to exceed Rs 100 crore. This report comes from Box office India. The film Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection has already managed to beat the highest total collection of the first week of the superstar film KGF 2 whose actor is Yash. The film has already managed to beat KGF’s highest total first week collection and many films including Hindi and South Cinema. By the end of the first week, Pathan is expected to rake in around 350 crore.
Pathan Box Office Collection Day 2
Pathan Box Office Collection Day 2 is 70.5 crores. This collection is made by world film Pathan. Pathan Box Office Collection Day 2 Collection, it is more than 70 crore worldwide. The film showed her performance in Bollywood and international cinema as well. After a long time, we see in a Bollywood movie that the trend is going to be higher than higher. The Gujarat market also contributes positively to this Pathan film. At the end, we can see Pathan Movie Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection is estimated at more than Rs 400 crore in total.
Pathan Total Collection Worldwide
The total collection of Pathan worldwide is over Rs 350 crore. This is one of the biggest collection of a Bollywood movie this year. Many times it has not been seen in Bollywood is this type of box office collection. Pathan Day 1 Box Office Collection is made with superstar SRK Khan. Pathan is expected to rival KGF 2’s Hindi Dubbed Movie Collection 2.
Pathan’s worldwide box office collection managed to collect over Rs 300 crore in total. This movie gets emotional about the success of movies and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika also shared this review in movie collection.
Pathan Box Office Collection Day 3
Pathan Box Office Collection Day 3 is over 39.25 crores. Pathan’s box office collection of films exceeds that of many Bollywood films and South Indian films. The Pathan film is expected to collect over Rs 500 crore including cinemas in Bollywood and Hollywood. The global collection of a button will become so High Dipika said that to be honest, I don’t think we have established how to break records. But now we can see that the total collection is more than 350 crore, send it day by day.
Pathan movie box office collection predicts that this movie can cost Rs 500 crore in a month. Because the one week collection of this movie is more than the movie dubbed in Hindi KGF 2. This collection is very high in cinema box office in two or three years. So this is Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection. Patan’s week is going to give a new direction to Bollywood cinema. If you like it, share it with your friends and family.
FAQs related to Pathan Day 9 Box Office Collection
What will the Pathan Day 9 Box Office collection be expected to be?
The expected Pathan Day 9 Box Office collection is over Rs 450 crore.
What is Pathan’s total box office collection?
The total box office collection of the Pathan film is over Rs 350 crore worldwide.
|
