Netflix to release star-studded documentary series on Bollywood romance history





As romantics across the globe prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Indian Matchmaking creator is gearing up to post a love letter to Bollywood. A new documentary series coming to Netflix on February 14 will explore the history of Bollywood romance films and their impact on Indian identity, featuring interviews with 35 Hindi film icons from the past 50 years. The Romantics picks the brains of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor (among many, many others), who all sit down to discuss Hindi cinema and the roles they’ve played in its training. Colorful sets, love songs and beautiful dance numbers have come to define Hindi cinema around the world, the actors said, and shaped the way the world sees Indian culture. Movies coming out of India are completely unique to our culture, actor Abhishek Bachchan said in the series’ trailer. They don’t try to be like the others. The opening question posed to the actors in the trailer What do you think of the term Bollywood? is already a deep cut. It’s a label loaded with conversations about exclusivity, colorismSouth Indian nepotism and erasure in Hindi-only media. Our cinema is an integral part of Indians, Khan said. The series is directed by Indian Matchmaking creator Smriti Mundhra, who also directed a few episodes of Mindy Kalings Never Have I Ever. Mundhras’ new series will trace the career of Yash Chopra, the director credited with pioneering the Hindi romance genre and launching some of the world’s most famous actors. The Romantics also features interviews with Indian diaspora stars like Lilly Singh, who in the trailer describes Bollywood’s impact on her own life. It was the first time I saw Western and Indian culture merging, the comedian said. This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

