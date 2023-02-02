Why Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan has audiences dancing in their seats

Jhoome jo pathan, meri jaan, mehfil hi lut jaaye

Dede jo zubaan, meri jaan, us pe mar-mit-jaaye

When the Pathaan swings, my love, the gathering gets out of control

When he calls, my love, we’ll give him everything.

The song that plays in the credits at the end of Pathanea new Bollywood hit movie starring screen legend Shah Rukh Khan, offers a glimpse into the phenomenon that the film has become.

The resounding success of this true Bollywood masala action, comedy, drama and romance suggestion is due to the mutual love that the superstar and his audience have for each other. And I say that as someone who is not a fan of the actor, although like many I find him an eloquent and charming man.

Aparita Bhandari talks to Elamin Abdelmahmoud of Commotion about Pathane:

Opening mid-week, one day before the Indian Republic Day celebrations, Pathane started breaking records immediately. After largely drifting away from theaters in India due to the pandemic prompting claims of Bollywood’s box office slump, audiences turned out in droves to watch Khan headlining a film full action. Pathane “made history” on day one, raking in around US$6.8 million in India alone. And it went on to collect more than US$35 million in India and overseas markets in the first weekend, according to film production house YRF.

Despite a right-wing boycott, fans turned out in droves

Fans wore t-shirts and hoodies with the dialogue Khan’s character spits out in the movie’s trailer: “The weather is getting worse” (The weather will become turbulent). They danced in their seats as the song “Besharam Rang” played, despite some Hindu nationalist organizations and ruling party politicians calling for a boycott of the film over a scene featuring an orange-colored bikini, the color orange, or more specifically saffron, is associated with Hinduism. And they turned movie theaters into concert halls, happily dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” in the aisles and in front of the movie screen.

They didn’t care much about the story. Pathane doesn’t care about making narrative sense. There is a whisper of a plot that is meant to showcase the charisma of the three main stars: Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathaan (Khan) is a retired Indian soldier, whose body has been broken and repaired in so many places that walking through a metal detector sets off alarm bells. He envisions an elite agency called JOCR made up of other retired soldiers like himself, dedicated to serving their country. JOCR tracks down a terrorist organization for hire called Outfit X, led by Jim (Abraham), a former Indian spy. Outfit X is made up of former spies from around the world, including Rubai (Padukone), a former Pakistani agent.

The opening images give us the reason for the chase scenes between Pathaan, Jim, and sometimes Rubai. When India drops Article 370, which gave Kashmir some autonomy, Pakistani General Qadir seeks to hit India and calls Jim, who has his own score to settle with the country he was once a patriot to. The rest of the film is a series of flashbacks to give us origin stories, a few banter between fights, before the denouement involving a mission to save India from a deadly virus.

Sexy stars, up-to-the-minute thrills and a Muslim hero

Action sequences unfold at a dizzying pace across the world and defy all manner of laws of logic and physics. Clearly played out in front of green screens, these scenes are long, encouraging the audience to scream and laugh as muscles ripple and hair flies in glorious slow motion. Khan, Padukone and Abraham are clearly having fun on camera, which lingers lovingly over the trio’s chiseled bodies. True to his trademark, Khan gladly shares the screen with his co-stars, letting them have their moment and reveling in the camaraderie.

Both men are torn, but it’s their smirks and slow grins, and crow’s feet and furrowed brows that captivate. Padukone, meanwhile, exudes sexy confidence as she kicks or strolls the streets of Paris.

There are quibbles, of course. Parts of the dialogue are banal, even whiny. The action can become repetitive. The movie could be changed. But that’s not stopping die-hard SRK fans (as the superstar is also known) from watching Pathane several times. As for those who aren’t fans of SRK, many will watch the film in defiance of moral police calls for a boycott of Bollywood, as well as in solidarity with the Muslim celebrity, who gets trolled when he occasionally speaks out. religious intolerance.

In a sense, Pathane can also be seen as a response to the predicament Khan finds himself in. The film cleverly subverts a nationalistic narrative that has become a popular plot point for late Indian films see Uri, Kesari, and even RRR. Even as he fights for his nation, Pathaan does not shy away from his Muslim identity. He also adds, however, that he was found abandoned in a movie theater, which could be seen as a reference to Khan’s own mythos.

For a desperate Bollywood, PathaneThe record success of is a welcome respite. Shah Rukh Khan fans, however, will tell you that they never lost faith in him or his ability to rock them.

Listen to Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud in podcast on Apple podcast, Spotifyor wherever you get your podcasts.