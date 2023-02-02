Bollywood: Ananya Panday lands lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cybercrime thriller – News





The ‘Liger’ actor says the filmmaker has been on his wish list for a long time By ANI Published: Thu Feb 2 2023, 10:00 Last update: Thu Feb 2 2023, 13:48 Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber-thriller. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Marriage celebrity. Taking to Instagram, Ananya expressed her joy at completing the big budget project. She posted a photo with the director where the two pair up in black. Ananya wrote in the caption, “Dreams really do come true! Fill my heart with so much gratitude and joy to work with Vikram sir on a movie!!! Udaan was my mom and my favorite movie to watch together – so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to collaborate with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one Let’s gooooo team!!!!!” Famous for Udaan, Lootera, superhero bhavesh joshi, Director Vikramaditya is known for having an aesthetic sensibility and a unique approach to cinema. A close friend of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya said, “It’s a thriller with a modern appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role because it’s something she haven’t tried before.” Asked about her new project, Ananya said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be a part of it. As a filmmaker, it’s been on my wishlist for as long as I remember. remember and I feel really lucky to work with him so early in my career.” Producer Nikhil Dwivedi said of his new collaboration: “When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had gotten my hands on lately and I I decided within a few hours to take part in it. Ananya is a commendable performer and someone to watch in the future. I’m thrilled to have her in the film. The cyber-thriller recently hit the floors and will be shot on a start-to-finish schedule. Ananya was last seen in liger (2022) against Vijay Deverakonda. She has two exciting projects in her kitty, Who Gaye Hum Kahan and dream girl 2. On the other hand, Vikramaditya is ready with his Amazon Prime series Jubileewhich is expected to air later this year. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-ananya-panday-bags-lead-role-in-vikramaditya-motwanes-cyber-crime-thriller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos