Bollywood quiz on famous dialogues of Ranbir Kapoors
1# There is passion in love, but there is happiness in friendship.
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
2# How many reasons do you have to die, but only one face is hot to live.
- Anjaana Anjaani
- rock star
3# It doesn’t matter ki kal kya hoga as long as we have fun tonight.
- Bachna Ae Haseeno
- Sid, wake up!
4# Hmm human beings always want to live by destroying someone else’s life, it’s our nature.
- Roy
- Barfi!
5# One-sided love has a lot of love. Auron ki tarah yeh do logo me nahi bat-ti sirf mera haq hai ispe.
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Saawariya
6# Relationship Aajkal mein ghusna aasaan hai, usme se nikalna mushkil rishta jodna aasaan hai, todna mushkil.
- Jagga Joos
- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
7# I want to fly, I want to run, I want to fall too. Down, rukna nahi chahta.”
- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
- Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahaani
