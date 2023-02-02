A love letter to Bollywood’s Yash Chopra





Residence

News channel

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Lead Love Letter to Bollywood’s Yash Chopra in ‘The Romantics’ Trailer In the true spirit of romance, the Netflix series is set to land on Valentine’s Day. Picture via Netflix



From lavish romantic gestures to heart-pounding dialogue, Bollywood has always been synonymous with love. In fact, it spawned a whole generation of stars who perfected the art of winning over audiences and leaving a mark for decades to come. In what can only be described as a love letter to the prolific film industry, Netflix has brought together three generations of megastars to honor the legacy of the legendary late director. Yash Chopra and his production company Yash Raj Films in the docu-series The Romantics. Chopra devoted more than five decades of his life to Indian cinema from 1959 until his death in 2012. He is widely considered the pioneer of romance in the industry and is the mastermind behind classics such as chandni, Dil to Pagal Hai, Lambhe, Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In a trailer for the upcoming show, a cast of Bollywood giants are invited to talk about the global cultural impact of Chopra’s films. Among the series of familiar faces is the king of romance Shahrukh Khanwho has worked with the director countless times on career-defining projects, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Amir Khan and Madhouri said to name a few. The trailer opens with the stars each taking a seat and preparing for a marvel in the past before moving on to a poignant statement from an industry great. Karan Johar on how Chopra’s films stood out from the start. “I was watching all these beautiful films, but it was Yash Chopra’s cinema that caught my attention,” Johar says in the clip before the video turns into a reel of striking visuals from Yash Chopra’s astonishing catalog of films. Chopra. Notably, the teaser also includes powerful insight into the personal impact of Chopra and his son Aditya, who played a key role in the making of Yash Raj Films. the empire it is today had over them and their careers. Aditya is not only a vital aspect of his father’s legacy by the director behind some of Bollywood’s biggest hits to date, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. For many stars, Aditya was the catalyst that took their careers to new heights. For Mukerji, this was demonstrated in the way Aditya supported her vision of embodying a modern Indian woman. “I wanted to be the actor who talks about the modern Indian woman and he believed in my talent,” she explains in the video. Whereas, for Ranveer Singh, it was the director’s decision to give him a step forward that stuck with him. “He [Aditya] said, I decided after your first audition that I was going to cast you. I said ‘how?’ Nobody else saw it, only he saw it,” Singh said. Picture via Netflix RELATED: 7 Essential Performances From Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khan Although highly regarded by the stars, Aditya kept a low profile with his last interview scheduled around 1995, the year of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengethe exit. In fact, it’s so well hidden behind the scenes that Abhishek Bachchan describes him as “a rumor” adding that he “doesn’t exist” in the teaser. The video then cuts to an empty chair alluding to where Aditya was interviewed for the documentary. However, the moment is cut short when the camera cuts quickly before the audience sees it. Given that the context of the Netflix special is to honor both her role and that of her father in putting Bollywood on the map, Aditya’s expected appearance in the series is truly a historic moment. The epic four-part series is set to feature the perspectives of 35 of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors who all weigh in on the Chopra’s effect on Bollywood’s universal reach. You can indulge in Bollywood nostalgia in The Romanticswhich arrives on Netflix on February 14. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/the-romantics-trailer-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos