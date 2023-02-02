Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan breaks all box office records. The film brought back Bollywood glory, which had been missing for a while. Although there were some blockbuster movies after the pandemic, Bollywood lacked big hits, which made fans worried.

Dubbed films like Pushpa, KGF 2, RRR and Kantara started dominating the North Indian box office. Few analysts were of the view that the southern biggies would soon take over, causing a huge threat to Hindi cinema.

With Pathaan, Bollywood is really coming back into fashion. The film raked in a whopping net of 318.5 crore in its first seven days of airing. By this weekend, the film will also cross Dangal’s collections (387 crores). Overseas collections are phenomenal and new material is being created in other countries. At this rate, the film is poised to challenge KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 Hindi collections to become the new hit in the industry.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food