‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of leading a sex cult and abusing young girls
After several months of research,dance with wolves Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse has been arrested and charged with leading a cult and sexually assaulting scores of young Indigenous girls over the past two decades.
The Las Vegas home of Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, and his five wives was raided on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press, who first reported the story. Chasing Horse was arrested and taken into custody.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Chasing Horse was arrested on six countssexual assault of a child under 16, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking of an adult, and child abuse/neglect.
He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him.
Chasing Horse, 46, has not publicly commented on the charges against him.
A 50-page search warrant issued by the LVMPD and obtained by The Associated Press accused Chasing Horse of being the leader of a cult called The Circle.
Chasing Horse, who is best known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning filmdance with wolves,is recognized by many as a healer and spiritual leader. Police allege Chasing Horse used this influence to abuse Indigenous girls in the United States and Canada.
Las Vegas police identified at least six victims, some as young as 13, in the search warrant. Police allege one of the Chasing Horses wives was given to him as a gift when she was 15, while another became his wife after she turned 16.
Nathan Chasing Horse has used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions, the warrant states.
Allegations of abuse by Chasing Horse allegedly began in the early 2000s.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
According to the warrant, he was banished in 2015 from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, amid human trafficking allegations.
The LVMPD investigation is ongoing.
Canadian impact and possible victims
In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service in Alberta said it was collaborating and sharing information with the LVMPD as part of the investigation.
The statement adds that there may be other victims in Alberta. The Tsuut’ina Nation Police are working with the Calgary Police Service and other police services in the province to help those who would like to come forward.
sergeant. Nancy Farmer of the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Department told reporters Tuesday that Chasing Horse has traveled across Canada to attend powwows, including those held in the Tsuut’ina Nation.
She also said his name appeared in various social media posts and the agency was trying to piece together his whereabouts.
These reasons have led the police service to believe there may be more victims in Canada, but details are scarce as the investigation is still in its early stages.
“You can see it all over social media. This is no surprise to anyone. We are paying close attention to this as we move forward with our investigation,” Farmer said.
“We understand he has traveled not only across the United States but definitely across Canada and attended powwows, celebrations as well as the (Sundance Film Festival).
“We hope some of the victims will come forward and work with us here so that we can provide support, either through a formal investigation or through a support system because of the trauma they have suffered.”
Farmer added that the police department is reviewing historical sexual assault records and working with a dedicated crown attorney. The investigation will focus on files dating back 10 or 15 years.
The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Department also contacted other provinces and other crown attorneys, according to Farmer.
However, she said officers would take particular care when investigating incidents of sexual assault.
“There is no statute of limitations for felony sexual assaults, and we encourage anyone who has been a victim to report it even if it has been many years since the incident happened,” Farmer said. .
“We are seeing if these people live in our country and if we should reach out to them, obviously respecting that there might be a level of trauma.
“We have to be very considerate and kind when moving forward on something like this.”
The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Department said it encourages anyone who has been the victim of criminal sex offenses and other serious crimes to report the incident, even though many years have passed.
Anyone with information about this or other incidents is asked to contact the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Department at 403-521-9660 or [email protected], Calgary Police Department at 403-266 -1234 or a local RCMP detachment.
Affected individuals may also contact the following resources below:
- Stoney Corrections/Victim Services – 403-238-5649
- Alberta Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642
- Indigenous Youth Crisis Hotline – 1-877-209-1266
- Community Resources 211 Alberta
- Crisis text line – Text CONNECT to 741741
- Family violence Finding supports 310-1818
- Health Link 811
- Kids Help Phone Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECTION 686868
They can also contact the resources provided by the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation.
With files from The Associated Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
