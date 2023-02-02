Virtual concerts present a new metaverse path for brand marketers





As brands assess the relevance of the metaverse to their marketing goals, sponsored virtual concerts present a new opportunity for consumer engagement. Even after the pandemic shutdowns ended, consumers were still interested in attending concerts virtually, at far higher rates than pre-pandemic levels. This change has helped accelerate the efforts of artists and record labels to monetize virtual events. As a result, the global virtual events market is expected to exceed $617 billion by 2030 in part due to consumers shifting their spending towards virtual reality experiences, a market segment estimated to exceed $227 billion by 2029. Researchers estimate that by 2026, 25% of consumers will spend at least one hour a day in a metaverse space for work, shopping or entertainment. Moreover recent survey revealed that 56% of Gen Z and 61% of Gen Y are interested in attending a virtual concert. Roblox and Warner Music Group collaboration could signal a trend Travis ScottThe nine-minute gig from Into the Metaverse resulted in $20 million in revenue – twice what Amazon earned per minute that same year. Likewise, Ariana Grande’s Fortnite concert reportedly attracted 78 million viewers, making her a seven-figure salary. The connection between gaming platforms and the perspective of millions of engaged fans in one place is no accident. Games like Fortnite give music labels access to millions of engaged fans and an opening to showcase artists to a diverse audience only found at games. This trend has not escaped entertainment brands looking to capitalize on growing consumer interest in live virtual experiences. Recently, Warner Music Group (WMG) announced the launch of Rhythm City, a music-themed social role-playing experience for Roblox. Developed in partnership with gamefamRhythm City will introduce Roblox audiences to new artists and music via tandem social role-playing, giving them access to exclusive digital items. “As our lives become increasingly digital, exciting opportunities are opening up for artists and fans to engage and interact,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at WMG, in a statement. Press. “WMG is focused on facilitating the foundations of these new experiences by building and experimenting in evolving ecosystems. This partnership with Gamefam sees WMG create a place where artists and audiences can come together to define and contextualize their communities within living spaces. Roblox users can roleplay as virtual music producers, DJs, and other characters. Additionally, WMG said Rhythm City will also host virtual concerts and events featuring WMG artists. Recently, Fortnite raised $3 billion to expand its innovation efforts within the metaverse. Investors, like entertainment brands looking to engage players on Fortnite, likely see gaming platforms as a unique opportunity to build brand affinity and test new options for generating revenue in virtual spaces. This has driven live music events like Coachella to launch Fortnite events and branded virtual merchandise and entertainment networks like IHeartRadio to launch virtual worlds on the platform. Moreover, it gave rise to new concerts of other music labelslike the recent Kid Laroi concert on Fornite, where the artist released new tracks as the narration of a video experience that rewarded viewers with XP and exclusive DLCs. The takeaway for marketers Millions of consumers play daily. To build relationships on these platforms, marketers need to develop content that feels native, immersive, and engaging, just like a game. Music is powerful in building a sense of community and drawing fans to new platforms. However, the most successful live entertainment experiences don’t have to feature Ariana Grande-level talent. Marketers have created virtual experiences on Fortnite for yearsand leveraging music fans is a natural evolution into a smart engagement strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alistdaily.com/entertainment/virtual-concerts-present-metaverse-pathway-for-brand-marketers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos