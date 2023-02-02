Union 2023 budget hit as hard as Bollywood film Pathaan: BSP leader





Photo: PTI New Delhi: Welcoming the Union Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam for 2023-24, and BSP Chief Malook Nagar said it was as impacted as the Bollywood film with Shahrukh Khan, Pathaan. The 2023 Union budget, which brought relief to ordinary people, is as popular as the movie Pathaan. The best thing is that the income tax refund limit has been raised to Rs 7 lakh The economy of the country will grow strong and Prime Minister Modis’ dream of India becoming a $5 trillion economy will come true , he told PTI in front of Parliament. VIDEO | BSP leader Malook Nagar to @PTI_News: ‘Union Budget is as popular as the movie Pathaan’. #Budget2023 t.co/CeGRhN27cm — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023 The Bollywood film, which marks Shah Rukh’s first big screen outing in over four years, has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in global collection. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have criticized the Center calling the budget anti-people and anti-poor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the budget had “no vision” to create jobs and lacked a plan to tackle rising prices. Mitr Kaal Budget has: NO vision to create jobs NO plan to fight Mehngai NO intention to stem inequality Congress leader said in tweet “This budget proves that the government has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s first “amrit kaal” budget has laid a solid foundation to meet the aspirations and resolutions of a developed India. He said this budget prioritizes those most in need and strives to fulfill the dreams of the ambitious society, the poor, the villages and the middle class. The Prime Minister further said that the middle class is a great force in realizing the dreams of a prosperous and developed India and that our government has taken many decisions to empower them. He said the budget will fulfill the dreams of ambitious society, farmers and the middle class. Earlier today, Sitharaman announced no tax for those whose annual income can reach Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime, but made no changes for those continuing under the old regime.

