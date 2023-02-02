Entertainment
The actor of TChallas Son breaks the silence by joining the MCU
Divine Love Konadu-Sun, who played Toussaint, Chadwick Boseman’s son of King T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverrecently spoke about the role for the first time.
wakanda forever featured Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking on the mantle of the Black Panther while introducing the world to Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.
However, much of the film also touched on Boseman’s death of King T’Challa, with many aspects paying homage to both the character and Boseman himself.
At the end of the film during the mid-credits scene, it was revealed that T’Challa and Nakia actually had a son, who was revealed to be named Toussaint. The name translates directly to T’Challa in Wakandan, capping off the film’s emotional tone perfectly while paying homage to Boseman and his legacy.
Toussaint The actor talks about the role of Wakanda Forever
In an interview with CEP CulturePrince T’Challa actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun was asked about his role in the film, specifically how he got the role, what it meant to him and how he got on is groomed to be Chadwick Boseman’s on-screen son.
In the interview, Konadu-Sun was asked about his overall gaming experience in Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich he stated was “very exciting” and “tremendous.” The eight-year-old actor also revealed how the first Black Panther film inspired him, and what it meant to “to see (to) see oneself on the big screen:”
“It’s really, really exciting. It was wonderful. It was a dream come true because I’ve wanted to do it for so long, and also it was amazing because I finally got to see myself on the big screen, and I wanted to do it since I saw Black Panther.”
Konadu-Sun also spoke about the difficulty of landing the role, which required him to read multiple scripts. However, when he learned the role was his, the actor said he celebrated with his parents:
“I kissed my parents and just danced a whole bunch.”
The Toussaint actor was also asked about his conversations with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler regarding the nature of Prince T’Challa, and that the director simply told him, “that he is athletic.”
Konadu-Sun also revealed that he prepared for the role by watching Chadwick Boseman in Captain America: Civil Warwhich was the actor’s first project in the MCU.
The interview revealed that Konadu-Sun is also a big fan of superhero movies and comic books. Spider-Man is his favorite hero, especially Tom Holland’s version of the character, and the actor also revealed he was able to keep a piece of his personal chair from the set. wakanda forever.
T’Challa II’s Impact On The Upper MCU
During Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia is keeping Toussaint a secret from everyone. She reveals her existence to Shuri in the film’s mid-credits scene, but it’s clear they want to keep her identity hidden for now.
It was previously revealed that Marvel Studios had always planned for the Boseman character to have a son in this movie, which means they’ll definitely want to include him in the big picture at some point in the future.
A recurring theme in Phase 4 of the MCU was young characters coming of age and taking over to become superheroes. This was the case with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, and was also teased with Jullian Hilliard and Jett Klyne, who play Billy and Tommy Maximoff.
It seems that Marvel Studios always planned for Prince T’Challa to become a major character and probably even join the other previously mentioned characters to form the Young Avengers.
However, Konadu-Sun’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was hailed by many fans as a perfect, albeit emotional, way to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy by revealing the character in such a powerful way at the end of the film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.
