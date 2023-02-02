Steam Heat Dance Company expands musical theater horizons Steam Heat Dance Company expands musical theater horizons

Elyse Yun, a communications senior and president of the Steam Heat Dance Company, said she came to Northwestern excited to be involved in musical theater on campus. Playing a lot of musical theater in high school and loving to dance, she thought Steam Heat would be the perfect fit for her.

Steam Heat is a musical theater dance group that expands the genre by incorporating many different styles of dance and music.

Yun said musical theater is defined by storytelling – the narratives performers convey inform their song choices and choreography.

Steam Heat organizes its holiday cabaret in the Fall Quarter, inviting other song and dance groups on campus to perform. Last fall, Freshman Fifteen, The Undertones and Extreme Measures were among the bands that performed.

Steam Heat also hosts an annual spring show. The fall cabaret and spring show often include live performances by a jazz band.

All Steam Heat pieces are choreographed by students. When Yun choreographs, she says she goes beyond basic choreography and focuses on the dancers’ emotions during the performance.

“Having an intention behind every piece of choreography you perform is what makes the difference between just going through the motions and actually feeling something through the art,” Yun said.

Weinberg’s second year and Steam Heat treasurer Leila Stoll trained in a variety of dance styles growing up, including contemporary, jazz and tap. She was drawn to Steam Heat due to the range of genres explored by the group.

Although Stoll said she had no background in musical theater, she said Steam Heat was special to her because of the variety of dances performed.

“I’ve been welcomed into the world of acting and musicals and still being able to dance, which is really cool,” Stoll said.

She said choreography is a valuable creative outlet for her and she particularly enjoys contemporary dance. Although her dances are very technical, she aims to make the process stress-free and fun when she teaches choreography.

Coco Gonzalez, a sophomore in communications and chief marketing officer for Steam Heat, said she was trying to incorporate more cultural music as a choreographer as well as the contemporary, hip-hop and street dances currently seen on Broadway. .

Gonzalez’s father is from Puerto Rico. She spent a lot of time there dancing with her family, she said, which helped her learn about salsa and the Hispanic street movement.

She’s choreographing a trio for the upcoming spring show ‘Break My Heart Again’ at FINNEAS. The play is performed in the dark with phones on. Gonzalez experimented with room lighting by dancing around her bedroom in the dark, using only her phone as a light source. She said her piece was inspired by the pandemic and reflected a time when social connection was only possible virtually.

“It’s kind of a tribute to…trying to find a connection through the screen and feeling lost,” Gonzalex said. “You’re in the dark, and the only thing that lights you up is the screen in front of you,” Gonzalez said.

Despite the disruptions to school life that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic during her freshman year, Yun said Steam Heat provided her with a community that was always there for her.

While the dancers were unable to meet in person, they filmed dances individually and created video compilations. They rehearsed for their spring show on Zoom and filmed the show in person.

Gonzalez said she loved Steam Heat’s collaborative environment and experimenting with the potential of musical theater.

The dancers said they love creating art with each other and exploring the kinds of movements that can be included in telling a story.

“It’s so empowering to be in a space where the boundaries of what musical theater is aren’t limited to tradition,” Gonzalez said.

