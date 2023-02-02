



James Bond actor Q expects to be replaced with 007 in Bond 26 Exclusive: Ben Whishaw, who played Q during Daniel Craig’s Bond era, thinks Q will be recast with James Bond in the upcoming Bond 26.



Ben Wishaw thinks Link 26 could wipe the slate clean, which means he may not return as Q when a new actor takes on the role of James Bond. james bond is one of the most popular and longest running film franchises, starting with Dr. No in 1962. Traditionally, a new James Bond actor would reprise the role without acknowledging the on-screen change. no time to die made history as the first Bond movie to kill off the super spy in the final moments of Daniel Craig’s tenure. However, this isn’t the end of Bond, with a hunt for the next James Bond actor underway, but it does mark a shift in the franchise. VIDEO OF THE DAY Whishaw was first introduced as Q, the famed inventor of Bond’s spy gadgets, in Heavy rain. Screen Rant spoke to Whishaw at Sundance while he was promoting his new movie, Bad behaviour. Asked about a potential comeback in Link 26he shared disappointing news about his future with the James Bond franchise. Everyone knows Bond is being redesigned, but can we expect to see you back as Q? Ben Whishaw: Your guess is as good as mine. I did not hear anything. I suspect they could somehow wipe the slate clean and start over, so maybe not, unfortunately. Related: Why James Bond Orders His Martinis Shaken, Not Stirred

Will James Bond 26 wipe the slate clean? no time to die creates an opportunity to bring in an all-new cast for the franchise’s next installment. While in the past Bond films have continued to support characters like M, Q and Miss Moneypenny, even when a new 007 was introduced, no time to die set a new precedent for the action franchise. Whishaw brought a fresh perspective to the character of Q, who is traditionally older than the MI6 agent. However, his return could depend on how Link 26 tackles the continuing saga of the titular spy. Whishaw’s Q could easily fit into the next Bond movie, but he thought that Link 26 can opt for a total overhaul makes sense. Craig’s time as Bond was very different from past iterations, which have followed the agent from his debut in Casino Royale until his retirement and eventual death in no time to die. Craig’s Bond focused on character development with a more grounded and gritty approach, abandoning the usual character camp. Link 26 could be an opportunity to strike a balance between the two extremes, retaining elements of Craig’s Bond such as character-driven storylines while bringing a lighter tone back to the franchise. If the next Bond movie takes a different approach to the action franchise, moving away from the grittier style and leaning into the funnier elements of James Bond, the introduction of a new supporting cast would further bolster this change. Already existing characters might make a change in tone feel out of place, especially after watching their friend and ally sacrifice themselves to save the world. While it would be disappointing not to see Whishaw continue as Q, any definitive news will likely have to wait until after the casting of the next James Bond. Link 26. Next: Why couldn’t Q save Bond? The science of No Time To Die explained

