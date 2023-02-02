Blind Date with a Book: A Showcase of Hodges’ Leisure Readings | Entertainment

With the resumption of classes, most UT students are swapping their hobby books for textbooks. But before giving up on fun reading for the next few months, Hodges Library is hosting its fourth annual get-together with a book for students and faculty. The book selection is located on the second floor of the library, directly across from Starbucks.
The event is perfect for experienced readers and for those who put reading more into their 2023 resolutions. From February 1 to March 1, Hodges Library offers a wide selection of books, covered in brown paper and short descriptions.
Rather than judging a book by its cover or BookTok reputation, you choose the book before you even see the title. Simply select the book with the most appealing description and check it out at the public services office, located near the event. Each book can be borrowed for 28 days, but there’s no stress if you need more time since all books can be easily renewed. each book is completely free. The only thing you need to bring is your VolCard.
Commons Librarian Alex Boris said the aim of the Blind Date with a Book event is to help students and staff find new reading in a creative way, while relieving themselves of the daily stress of college and university life.
I had already packed over 100 books … and every day there is a chance that new books will be added, said Boris.
Genres available range from Mystery, Romance, Thriller, Fantasy, Non-Fiction, and Historical Fiction. There are a variety of novels written by black authors to highlight their contribution to literature, as the event also coincides with Black History Month.
I can’t wait to see the students’ enthusiasm for the books, said Boris.
As the largest library on the university’s campus, Hodges Library is commonly associated with late-night studies, scholarly sources, and scholarly literature.
As a result, many students would be surprised to learn about the vast selection of fiction and pop culture. These leisure readings are found in the Miles Reading Room on the first floor of Hodges as well as the Pendergrass Library on the Agricultural Campus.
According to Alex, Blind Date with a Book highlights how Hodges is a comprehensive library with a wide selection of hobby books including new releases and popular novels. After choosing a book at the event, students and staff hope to think of Hodges the next time they seek out a fun read.
The displays are decorated with cutouts of Valentine’s Day themed hearts and a large selection. In a short time, many books were checked out and more were added to the shelves.
Student Caroline Overs was visiting the exhibit and was surprised by what she found.
I had no idea Hodges had a fun reading section, Overs said.
Many students who stopped by the event found books that caught their attention, and the checkout process was quick and seamless.
The event will run until March 1st, so there’s still plenty of time to check it out and find your next read. For more information, be sure to visit the University of Tennessee event website.