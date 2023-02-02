When actor Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Parzaan Dastur met Shah Rukh Khan. see the pictures





Parzaan Dastur shared this photo. (courtesy: parzaan.program) New Delhi: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Child star Parzaan Dastur has gifted his Insta family with photos of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. Parzaan co-starred with SRK in Kuch kuch kuch hota hai, also featuring Kajol and Rani Mukerji. In the first image, Parzaan happily poses with Shah Rukh. The star looks good in a black shirt with a black coat, while Parzaan can be seen in a suit. Next is a throwback photo of the duo from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot. Sharing the photos from then and now, Parzaan wrote, “When Parzaan metpathaan #pathaan #blockbuster.” Shortly after sharing the post, excited fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “Ah! Y’all should have recreated the pose.” Another fan wrote, “Wow!!! From the boy who counts the stars to this…I hope one day you’ll be on the big screen again. You are very talented.” In Kuch kuch hota hai, Parzaan played the role of a cute Punjabi kid who used to count stars. He is fondly remembered by the public for his line “Tussi ja rahe ho, tusi naa jao (You’re going, please don’t go),” he said to Kajol. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Pathane which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On the seventh day of its release, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. The film managed to collect Rs 318.50 crore, reported business analyst Taran Adarsh. “Pathane continues its glorious run.. Collect Rs 20 cr+ on day 7 [Tue] most movies don’t collect this number on Day 1…Massive Mass Circuits…Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Mar 22 cr. Total: Rs 318.50 cr. Hindi. India biz,” Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted. Take a look below: #pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN Collect 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* – *most* movies don’t collect this number on *Day 1* MASSIVE Mass Circuits Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Mar 22 cr. Total: 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India business. pic.twitter.com/tv924620GP Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023 Going back to Parzaan Dastur, the actor has acted in many films as a child artist, such as Mohabbatein, Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and much more. Featured Video of the Day “The best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John”: praise from Shah Rukh Khan

