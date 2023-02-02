UK Consumer Insights 2022 survey: Return to growth in the digital entertainment market

Growth returned in 2022 across most segments of the UK digital entertainment market, including streaming video, online games and music, and cinema attendance. Video cord breaks remained minimal, good news for UK multi-channel TV operators.

* Survey results show that adult internet users in the UK spend more than seven hours a day on digital entertainment.

* Overall adoption of subscription video-on-demand services reached 84% in 2022, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video being the most popular SVOD services. Nine out of 10 adult internet users said they watch free TV/video content online.

* A third (33%) of online adults said they spent the majority of their daily TV/video viewing hours watching online video content, up from 26% in 2022.

* Forty-two percent of adult internet users said they had subscribed to an online music service, up significantly from 2021.

A comparison of historical data collected from Kagan UK Consumer Insights surveys over the past four years shows that the average number of hours spent daily on digital entertainment has increased significantly (7.7 hours per day on average) over the past four years. pandemic year 2020 when lockdowns and working from home were commonplace. Total digital entertainment consumption fell back to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021 (6.7 hours per day on average), followed by a resurgence in 2022 to an average of 7.2 hours per day, which makes sense since similar multi-year results for TV/video viewing (3.8 hours/day on average), music (2 hours/day on average) and games (1.4 hours/day on average) average) all experienced modest growth in 2022.

One trend that is not growing in the UK is video cord cutting. Historical survey data reveals that multi-channel TV subscriptions have fallen just 2 percentage points over the past four years to 58% in 2022. The percentage of video cutters in the UK has slightly increased by 1 percentage point last year, but remained within the survey’s margin of error. . The percentage of young adults choosing not to subscribe to a multi-channel television service (i.e. video cords ever) also remained stable year over year at 25%.

Overall adoption of online SVOD services in the UK increased to 84% in 2022, up 9 percentage points over the past four years. The three main SVOD services all showed an increase in the number of users last year. Following a pandemic surge in 2020, Netflix saw a drop in user numbers in 2021 (partly due to price increases) but rebounded strongly last year with 64% of internet households using the service. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw households using the services increase to 57% and 33%, respectively, in 2022.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video remained the two dominant SVOD services in the UK in 2022. ITVX is a recently launched online video service that combines content from ITV Hub, Hub+ and BritBox. Sky has renamed its Now TV SVOD service to simply Now. Paramount+ and Viaplay also launching in 2022 in the UK

Following the same pattern as other digital entertainment trends in the UK, the average number of subscribed SVOD services – or SVOD stack – has increased significantly during the pandemic (2.2 subscriptions on average), dropped in 2021 and rebounded to 2.3 SVOD subscriptions in 2022. In 2022, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix users subscribed to three SVOD services, on average, compared to two subscriptions in 2019. Disney+ and NOW users each had an average of 4 SVOD subscriptions in 2022.

The use of free online video services has also increased significantly in 2022, totaling 92% of UK internet households. BBC iPlayer continues to be the most popular free online video service, followed by YouTube, Facebook, All 4 and My5. With the exception of My5, all major free online video services showed strong year-over-year user growth in 2022. Increase in viewing of SVOD and free online video content in 2022, combined with a modest increase in total hours of TV/video viewing suggests a shift in TV viewing behavior from traditional live (linear) TV.

This historic shift in television viewing behavior is reflected in the separation between live TV viewing and VOD viewing. For example, the percentage of UK consumers who said they mainly watch live TV and those who mainly watch live TV each fell by 2 percentage points year-on-year. In contrast, those who said they mostly watch VOD with some live TV increased by 4 percentage points, and those who mostly watch VOD content increased by 3 percentage points last year. In 2022, a third (33%) of UK internet adults said they watched more video on demand than live TV.

Other segments of the UK market that have also rebounded in 2022 include cinema attendance, which has steadily increased from a low of 48% during the pandemic (2020) to 64% last year. Online video rentals and purchases have soared over the past two years to 52% in 2022, due to SVOD services integrating transactional VOD, or TVOD, titles into their video libraries.

Online subscription music services also posted strong growth in 2022, rising 11 percentage points to 42%. However, overall online music usage (both free and paid services) grew by only 4 percentage points to reach 72% in 2022. This suggests that most of the growth in paid online music services is due to existing users switching from free to paid subscriptions. Spotify remains the most popular online music service in the UK with 38% of adult internet users using the service, followed by Amazon Prime Music (23%) and YouTube Music (20%). Percentage of Internet adults playing PC/console games rebounded in 2022 to near-2020 pandemic highs of 55%, while mobile games remained essentially flat year-over-year at 57 %.

The Kagan European Consumer Insights surveys were conducted in December each year with around 1,000 adult internet users per country in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Poland. Each survey has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number. Survey data should only be used to identify general market characteristics and directional trends.

To submit direct comments/suggestions on the issues presented here, please use the “Comments” button located above, directly under the title of this article. Note that while all submissions will be reviewed and every effort will be made to provide relevant data, Kagan cannot guarantee the inclusion of specific questions in future surveys.

Consumer Insights is a regular feature of Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence’s TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.