Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about the cancellation of the Ohio school musical





***The video above is from a previous report*** (WJW) – ‘Modern Family’ actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson speaks out after a northeast Ohio school district canceled his high school musical, saying it was “vulgar” . In a statement, Cardinal Local Schools said the district has decided to cancel its spring production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” It came after months of planning and $1,700 spent on production. “His dialogue and lyrics contain vulgarity and are therefore not suitable for our pre-teen and teenage students in an educational setting,” the statement read in part. Why Avon Lake schools are planning to close for the 2024 eclipse

“There were concerns about the language in one of the songs,” assistant music director Mandi Matchinga previously told FOX 8. The district said anyone suggesting discrimination is “mistaking.” Ferguson, an original cast member of the musical, caught on TikTok on Wednesdaycalling the news “disappointing”. “I’ve spent the last 15 years playing a gay dad on stage or in Modern Family and I can only tell you this because I’ve heard firsthand the impact it has had. How much this portrayal and this visibility mean to people,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been told that people have changed their minds about same-sex couples because of this portrayal. He also mentioned that vulgar language can be removed from the show and that an alternate version of one of the songs has already been written for schools. In the statement, the superintendent said the musical had not been approved by the school board or district administration. It’s now too late for the school to put on another show. Angry, nervous: A woman victim of a carjacking outside a senior living center

Ferguson then spoke directly to students preparing for the musical. “For me, it’s beyond being able to do the show. I want you to know that you are all enough. Whoever you are, enough is enough and I’m heartbroken for you, he said. In the video, the actor said the cast of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was considering contacting the students for a Zoom call. Ferguson is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the sitcom series “Modern Family.”



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox8.com/news/heartbroken-for-you-modern-family-actor-speaks-out-after-local-school-musical-abruptly-canceled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos