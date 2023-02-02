Entertainment
Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Caring is not sharing: We all know now that Netflix doesn’t want you to share your account outside of your household, and now the company has a few rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing, including defining where each person is, Ivan reports. Meanwhile, streaming giants premium members enjoy enhanced benefitsincluding more download devices and spatial audio on over 700 titles. lauren see you.
-
Really give them something about ChatGPT: We i teased you last month that would happen, but OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Plus, which starts at $20 per month, Kyle writing. It’s only available in the US for now, but there’s a waiting list. Also, he reports OpenAI released a tool to detect AI-generated text.
-
The value of the land: Property appraisal time is fun at the Christine Hall household, we look forward to seeing if this year’s property taxes will be in the thousands or tens of thousands. ValueBase, backed by Sam Altmans Hydrazine, seeks to turn property valuation on its head, bringing technology to a process that has long been done with pen and paper and valuing the land it sits on first. Connie writes about the company’s $1.6 million funding round.
Startups and VCs
Reminding us that a company’s services can be at the mercy of state governments from time to time, Pakistan downgraded Wikipedia in the country for 48 hours for not removing sacrilegious content and warned to completely block the site if the online encyclopedia does not follow the instructions, pot holder reports. The country’s telecommunications regulator said it had approached Wikipedia to block or remove certain profane content by issuing court orders, but said the online encyclopedia had not complied or appeared before the court. authority.
And now for something completely different:
Are You Teaching Growth Marketing: What Metrics Really Matter?
Picture credits: Rittikrai_PIX (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
In the latest in a five-part series, growth marketing expert Jonathan Martinez shares the key metrics he’s tracked at Coinbase and Uber, as well as a framework for activating and retaining early adopters who drive revenue. income.
Tracking KPIs such as lifetime value and customer acquisition cost is obvious, so the article includes a framework that will identify which channels and customers are generating the most revenue.
Find the reasons why your product or service is sticky, and you’ll save a lot of time, writes Martinez.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Back in 2021, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin with the belief in the longevity of cryptocurrency. In fact, he was willing to accept bitcoin as payment for his vehicles. Fast forward to today, and the company has not only suspended bitcoin acceptance, but has also moved to sell off its holdings. Tesla now has posted a $204 million loss from bitcoin in 2022, Rebecca reports. Meanwhile, Coinbases Asset Recovery Tool checked in It cames bacon after spending years trying to salvage some of his pieces, he wrote.
And we have five more for you:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
