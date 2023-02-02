The Zeiterion project is a boon for the arts, entertainment and the economy

NEW BEDFORD It is normal for the by Zeiterion multi-million dollar renovation project will combine restoration of its historic beauty with upgrades to sound, lighting and guest amenities.

After all, the building at 684 Purchase St. turns 100 this year, and its many supporters — including Z’s dedicated fundraising organizers — see the completed project provide exceptional entertainment, education, and community events to the region for the next 100 years.

The project’s estimated price is $31 million, and construction is expected to begin in September and take 12 to 14 months.

Meanwhile, The Z, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and the New Bedford Festival Theater will continue to perform at various venues around the city, with venues and programming still being finalized.

“We’re taking a century-old building, retaining all the great features, the historic beauty, but bringing it to current, state-of-the-art functionality,” said Rosemary Gill, President and CEO of Zeiterion.

These efforts are made possible by award-winning Boston design firm Wilson Butler Architects, which specializes in venerable theaters like the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. The building constructed in 1923 for vaudeville was the last of 17 theaters to open downtown at that time at a cost in today’s dollars of $12 million.

“Anyone who hears about the plans, sees them or immerses themselves in them is simply blown away,” Gill said. “It’s very exciting.”

The city-owned structure “is a building that contributes to our historic neighborhood and the space has a historic preservation privilege, so whatever we do, we must meet state-set rehabilitation and restoration standards,” said Zeiterion. Senior Director of Development Nicole Downing Merusi.

“The fact that it’s historic is both wonderful and empowering,” Gill said. “That’s his real strength, but anyone who’s ever done historic work knows how difficult it is.”

The exterior will recall its glamorous appearance of yesteryear and serve as a guide for generations of new visitors.

Gill said tourists — and even visitors from surrounding communities — can sometimes be heard as they walk down Union Street saying, “Where’s the Z?”

Not anymore.

Restoration work will include returning the marquee to the theater’s main entrance with a nod to the original 1923 design, as well as a smaller marquee above the box office entrance, Merusi said. . The large two-storey arched windows at the front of the building will also be restored to their historic appearance.

“We haven’t had any type of signage outside the building for many, many years,” Gill said. “To bring that back, there will be a nice canopy over the main entrance where the lobby is. And then over the ticket office, and it will be lit with LED lights. It will really create what I believe to be a new landmark for downtown, a beacon.”

The auditorium will also be restored to its original historic look, from the color palette (which took some hands-on research to uncover) and plasterwork to the painted friezes and silk tapestries that adorn the walls. The seats will be reconfigured to the correct height for current ADA handicap accessibility requirements, and will add about 80 seats to the current capacity of 1,200, Merusi said.

Seating, lighting and sound in the auditorium will be upgraded to state-of-the-art technology. “It’ll be more comfortable. It’ll sound amazing. It’ll be a really wonderful experience. It’ll launch us into the next 100 years,” Gill said.

The work will also amplify more than the sound system.

The underutilized space of the structure will be made productive with the help of Wilson Butler Architects.

“This project is going to activate those areas in a really great way,” Gill said. “And one of them is the Speakeasy.”

The Speakeasy lounge will be developed in the basement of the structure, with a capacity of just under 100 people, Merusi said. It will accommodate small performances, community gatherings, rentals, conferences, parties and film screenings in a more intimate space.

The building will have dedicated educational space for the first time, Gill said, although the Z already provides up to 20,000 students (not counting New Bedford Symphony Orchestra or Festival Theater educational programs) per year at the school. education in the performing arts.

“On the third floor of the building, above the lobby, we will have a movement studio and a classroom,” Gill said.

The ground floor lobby space will be expanded where the concessions are currently located. Merusi added, “The space we currently use as a multi-purpose space which has the door on the corner of Spring and Purchase, all of this becomes a large, expanded lobby and will have a dedicated bar.”

The toilets will be considerably enlarged. The women’s toilets will double in size and the men’s toilets will be moved from the basement. There will also be a living room on the second floor, connected to the hall by a grand staircase.

Ongoing fundraising efforts draw from several different sources, Gill said, including city and state funding, state and federal historic tax credits that are refunds based on rehabilitation work. qualified and philanthropy.

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that the city is providing $5 million in ARPA funds and the state is providing $2 million through ARPA. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito dropped Jan. 6 with the state price, which was higher than expected.

Also in attendance were State Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, and State Rep. Tony Cabral, D-New Bedford, who were instrumental in securing this funding.

An additional tax credit of $400,000 was also recently received, which was announced by Secretary of State William Galvin on January 17.

Galvin said: “The Commonwealth’s investment in the historic Zeiterion Theater will ensure that people can admire and enjoy this historic venue for years to come.”

Mitchell said, “I would like to thank Secretary Galvin and the Massachusetts Historical Commission for their contributions to the major renovation of the Zeiterations. The secretary and I discussed the project at length and he appreciates its importance for the vitality of downtown businesses and the city’s cultural sector.

Cabral said during Polito’s visit to the Z, “I am delighted that the redevelopment of this historic theater is underway, and I am extremely proud to play a part in bringing this project to fruition.

He added, “I will continue to fight for funding for the Zeiterion and I am hopeful that the new administration will help the state match or even exceed the local contribution.”

Montigny said, “We have continued to provide strong support year after year to help the theater become a driving force in New Bedford’s artistic and cultural renaissance. Today, we are delivering a multimillion-dollar public investment for an exciting renovation that will mobilize private capital and inject more energy into our recovering downtown, benefiting the entire city in terms of creating jobs and increased income. I don’t think any of us serving on the original board in the 80s could have planned better prospects for this historic place.”

“The organization is very grateful to the community,” Gill said. “We couldn’t do this without their support, without the support of our delegation, without the incredible support of corporations and individual donors. This has truly been a community effort. That’s what’s going to make it all the more pleasant.”

And it’s a wise investment in the building that was “saved from the wrecking ball” 40 years ago by visionaries including former mayor John Bullard, Gill said. The non-profit organization Zeiterion Theater Inc. was formed around this time.

It is estimated that the Z currently generates $10 million in annual economic benefits for the city and region. It attracts 75,000 to 100,000 customers per year.

Z activities also support approximately 180 jobs and 15 additional full-time employees are envisaged. The number of construction jobs is estimated at between 300 and 400.

Plans for the project began in 2018, and Z supporters were able to pursue and persevere through the pandemic, which shuttered the theater’s doors for 19 months.

When asked if the task at hand had ever seemed “daunting”, Gill replied with a smile, “It’s daunting every moment. It’s a complex project where the goal post seems to move frequently.”

That includes rising construction costs that forced them to “reset and sharpen their pencils,” Gill said.

But the effort is worth it for many reasons.

“This is an important project for the city center. It is important for the region, for the community. It is important for artists. It is important for economic vitality. It is important to the life, happiness and culture of our people in every way. cannot be lost,” Gill said.

And as fundraising efforts continue, the goal line is in sight.

There is, however, a potential downside.

It will be a very difficult act to follow in 2123 when it is time to launch the next Z renovation project.