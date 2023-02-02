Entertainment
Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo to be tried for sexual assault
The squid game franchise seems to be in deep water.
Earlier this week, the upcoming Netflix game show Squid Game: The Challenge saw some of its competitors executed on stretchers after being exposed to sub-freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, these charges follow a new spate of sexual assault accusations in the entertainment industry. Recently, At Rick and Morty Justin Roiland and Panic! At Disco’s, Brendon Urie came under fire for alleged sexual misconduct, and now it looks like one of the main cast members of the squid game the series is in similar straight lines.
Who is Oh Young-soo?
Although he has been well known in the South Korean film industry for decades, Western audiences were first exposed to Oh Young-soo when he played Oh Il-nam, the seemingly kind old man ( but not really nice) in the international hit squid game. He is currently considered one of the best stage actors in South Korea and has appeared in over 200 productions since 1968. He is the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and he was also nominated for a Emmys for his work in Squid game. The actor has also been known for playing kind old monks throughout his career. from 2003 when he played an aging Buddhist monk in the 2003 romance film Spring, summer, fall, winter and spring. His frequent depictions of monks earned him the nickname “actor monk”, but depending on the results of his trial, this nickname could well be changed to “dirty old man”.
So what exactly happened?
Since the beginning of the #MeToo movement, South Korea has been grappling with an upsurge in accusations of sexual assault against many of its personalities. Despite the country’s deeply patriarchal history, law enforcement has cracked down hard on sex crimes across South Korea. South Korea’s entertainment industry has been particularly hard hit, and many of its powerful male figures resigned or apologized.
In extreme cases, some have been convicted of sexual assault and rape and are currently serving prison sentences. Oh Young-soo was accused of indecent assault in November, after a woman filed charges against him for inappropriately touching her in 2017. Prosecutors originally dropped the case but decided to press charges later . The complaint was initially received by a police station in Seongnam in December 2021, where it was immediately investigated. Police referred the case to prosecutors in February 2022 and charges were laid two months later. If Mr. Oh is found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison or a $12,000 fine. He will also be registered as a sex offender and will be monitored by the police even after serving his sentence and/or paying financial penalties.
Few facts are known about the incident, but Mr Oh has denied any wrongdoing and declined to take calls from reporters for further comment. The South Korean movie channel JTBC was able to reach Oh for comment and the actor told reporters he was only holding the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake. Oh told JTBC that he apologized to the woman, not because he admitted wrongdoing, but because she allegedly told him she “wouldn’t raise an issue” if he did. .
What happens now?
Mr Oh’s trial date is set to take place this week, the results of which will likely end or save his compromised career. A conviction against Mr. Oh will be difficult to secure, as the legal threshold for obtaining a conviction for sexual assault is high. Prosecutors will have to prove that force or the threat of force was present when the crime was committed.
However, many civil rights groups in Korea have called for the law to be relaxed, allowing prosecutors to secure convictions if they prove the victim did not consent. Although obtaining evidence in indecent assault cases is often a challenge, courts generally rule against the accused in such cases in South Korea. As the conviction rate of those accused of sex crimes in South Korea is more than 80 percenta conviction is certainly possible.
Although he has not yet been tried, Mr. Oh’s career has taken a huge hit. He was fired from the cast of love letters, a South Korean epistolary drama in which he was to appear. The play is about a couple who send love letters to each other throughout their lives despite being married to other people. Given the nature of Mr. Oh’s charges, it’s understandable why he was excluded from this particular role. The country’s culture ministry also released advertisements featuring the actor. According to a statement, the Ministry of Culture explained that it had done so to avoid “unnecessary controversy”. While the statement doesn’t acknowledge Mr. Oh’s accusations as the reason, it’s pretty clear that’s why the ad was taken down. He disappeared from social media, government websites and subway stations just 11 days after he appeared.
What will happen to squid game Season 2?
Probably nothing, considering Mr. Oh’s character, Oh Il-nam, died in the season finale. However, the character was instrumental in explaining the show’s dark and twisted capitalist backstory. It’s possible Mr. Oh appeared in flashback footage during the events of Season 2 to provide more backstory to the Squid Games story, but given the allegations against Mr. Oh, it’s likely that it has already been written. of the script if he were to ever appear in the first place.
If Mr. Oh is found innocent, it is possible that he will appear, but given the high conviction rate in South Korean sex crimes cases and Mr. Oh’s tarnished reputation, it is likely that the final of season 1 is the last we see Oh Il -nom. And if these allegations turn out to be true, that’s a good thing.
(featured image: Netflix)
