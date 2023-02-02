Wayne One Act Play Festival features students from seven schools





DALTON The setting for the annual One Act Play festival on January 24 was Dalton High School, where students from seven high schools showed off their talents and received performance scores from qualified judges. Participating high schools in the Wayne County High School Play Festival, sponsored by the Tri-County Educational Service Center, were Chippewa, Dalton, Northwestern, Norwayne, Triway, Waynedale and Wooster. Each school received oral and written reviews, as well as an overall score from a team of referees. Additionally, one cast member from every county was appointed to each school. The top overall scores awarded by the judges were: Dalton High Schools production of With Regards to Cooper Clawsons Conscience written by Bryan Starchman, directed by Robin Evans-DelCiappo

Norwayne High Schools production of Stopping at Ellis Island written by Thomas Hischak, directed by Beth Smith

Wooster High Schools production of 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse written by Don Zolidis and directed by Kristin Broda Hayden Ringle, Norwayne, for his role as Hershel in “Stopping at Ellis Island”; Caleb Singer-Holden, Wooster, for his role as Jimmy in “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse”; Jaira Daye, Triway, for her role as the #1 contestant in “Loving Every Nook and Granny”; Isaac Himes, Dalton, for his role as Cooper Clawson in “With Regards to Cooper Clawsons Conscience”; Josiah Gillman, Northwestern, for his role as Major General Stanley in “Pirates”; Elizabeth Kindig, Chippewa, for her role as Sarah in “Paper or Plastic“; and Lane Miller, Waynedale, as Sam in “Rideshare Overshare.” The arbitrators were Brian Chandler, associate professor of theater arts, University of Akron; Chiquita Mullins Lee, Arts Learning Coordinator, Ohio Arts Council, and Ansley Valentine, Associate Professor of Drama, Indiana University Bloomington. The festival coordinator was Dr. Michelle Muro, fine arts consultant for the Tri-County Educational Service Center. Robin Evans DelCiappo, theater director at Dalton High School, served as president of the Play Festival. The other participating students were: hat:Elizabeth Kindig, Matthew Yeager, Mallory Good, Johnathan Spry, Rion Van Zile, Grace Kirkhart, Jacob Stewart, Payton Romano, Hunter Brinkerhoff, Hannah Schade, Paige Lattea, James Suso, Brennan Schade, Lily Harrington, Corbin Cunningham, Robin Jolly. Waynedale:Destiny Valek, Logan Beam, Aubrey Pengal, Zack Pompey, Grace Cerniglia, Olivia Brown, Christiana Wilkinson, Paige Miller, Ben Reed, Tempy Lemon, Payton Stasko, Scott Decker, Brady Summers, Chloe Tullis, Conner Cunningham, Christina Miller, Sophia Keister , Abby Hile, Cyrus Howard, Lilah Beil, Lane Miller, Grayson Davis;Triway:Maria James, Josiah Styer, Jaira Daye, Rory Vipperman, Sophia James, Natasha Daye, Maddie Blevens, Bella King, Rory Vipperman, Natasha Daye, Sophia James Dalton:Analeia Hershberger, Trinity Holderbaum, Enten Guster, Isaac Himes, Marley Clark, Nolan Miller, Judah Hershberger, Brendan Lehman, Aaron Miller, Ava Nussbaum, Savannah Wenger, Callie Jones. North West :Steven LaGoy, Hayden Novak, Gabe Noble, Logan Garman, Carson Seabolt, Danielle Wilkes, Josiah Gilman, Kat Orosz, Olivia Richardson, Harmony Blake, Kristanna Bradford, Kelli Kearney, Kayla Hummel, Josey Thomas, Ella Hartsell, Braydan Springer, Jesse Evans , Mason Gray, Anna Gendron, Brooke McNeil;Wooster:Angelina Neavill, Lavender Drager, Stella Powers, Skylar Jerkins, Caleb Singer-Holden, Haakon Moninger, Brionna Fuller, Ashton Shamp, Rhiannia McDonald. Norwegian:Ben Plain, Coen Giroux, Madisyn Harper, Mary Wysong, Gabrielle Conrow, Skyla Shepherd, Ben Morrow and Hayden Ringle.

