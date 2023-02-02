Actor charged with child sex crimes may have victims in Alberta





Content of the article Tsuutina police believe there may be local victims linked to allegations of child sex crimes and sex trafficking against former actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse, who was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Content of the article Chasing Horse, 46, is known for playing the role of Sioux tribesman Smiles A Lot in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves, but in recent years he has been reported to lead a cult called The Circle; It is thanks to this sect that the police have identified six alleged victims, according to the Associated Press.

Content of the article hunting horse, who was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, was arrested outside his North Las Vegas home on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department began investigating him after he received a tip in October 2022. Court documents show he is to be charged with at least two counts of sex trafficking and one count each of sexual assault of a child under 16, child abuse or neglect. a child and sexual assault. US authorities have not said when he will be formally charged.

Content of the article The alleged incidents happened over two decades According to the warrant obtained by AP, the offenses allegedly took place in Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, but its alleged victims span Canada and the United States, with incidents spanning two decades. Nathan Chasing Horse has used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions, the warrant reads, according to AP. He also indicates that some of his alleged victims were as young as 13 and that he had several so-called wives, one of whom was 15. The warrant also reportedly stated that he was banned from the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana in 2015 amid human trafficking allegations. Tsuutina police said they worked closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the Calgary Police Department, prior to Chasing Horses’ arrest and are seeking to identify local victims.

Content of the article There may be other victims According to his IMDB profile, three of the five productions he appeared in were filmed in southern Alberta. Chasing Horse was in a 2003 film titled DreamKeeper, partly shot in Standoff; a series filmed in Drumheller in 2005 called Into the West; and Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, a 2007 film shot in Calgary. He has not appeared in a film or television production since 2007. We believe other victims may want to come forward, Tsuutina police said in a news release Wednesday, adding that they are reviewing historical sexual assault records and working with the Crown to ensure that all victims had a voice. There is no statute of limitations for criminal sex offenses in Canada and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident. Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear in court in North Las Vegas on Thursday. Police are asking anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault or has information about Chasing Horse and its alleged offenses to contact Tsuutina Police at 403-251-9660. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. With files from The Canadian Press [email protected] Twitter:@michaelrdrguez

