Nathan Chasing Horse: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor charged with sexual assault





Comment this story Comment Nathan Chasing Horse, an actor best known for his role in Dances With Wolves, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and other charges. Police arrested Chasing Horse at his north Las Vegas home, the Metropolitan Las Vegas Police Department said. He is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, two additional counts of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking and child abuse/neglect, police said on social media. The 46-year-old actor, whose name was Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was born in Rosebud Reservation, SD, according to IMDb. He is best known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costners Dances with Wolves, which won the Best Picture Oscar in 1991. Chasing Horse has also appeared in a handful of TV movies. If found guilty, he risks prison life on sexual assault charges and up to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges. Sexual assault of a child under 16

Sexual assault (2 counts)

Sex trafficking of an adult (2 counts)

Child abuse/neglect This is an ongoing investigation. Event number: LLV221200062648 – LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 1, 2023 Citing a 50-page search warrant he obtained, the Associated Press reported that the actor had been under investigation for months on suspicion of sexual assault against Indigenous girls over the past two decades. Chasing Horse was arrested at his home which he shares with five women, according to the AP. The warrant would have stated that Chasing Horse had developed a reputation as a healer or holy person who performed healing ceremonies. The warrant alleged that he used this reputation to abuse Native American girls. The warrant says some of the alleged victims are as young as 13, the AP reported. The AP reported that Chasing Horse was believed to be the leader of a cult known as the Circle, according to the warrant. Myths around this name have led to movies and video games. The search warrant also reportedly said police were investigating alleged sex crimes in other states, including Montana and South Dakota. The warrant indicated that there could be at least six assault victims. Chasing Horse and the detectives handling the case were unavailable to speak to the media, police said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/02/01/nathan-chasing-horse-dances-with-wolves-arrested-cult/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos